Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 11/3/17

× 1 of 10 Expand Fultz Fotos Here's another shot from our journey a couple weeks ago out to Buzzard Rock in McCreary County, Kentucky! Overlooking the South Fork of the Cumberland River in the Daniel Boone National Forest this view really is my favorite in the state, so far!Thank you for having a look! Sharing is both appreciated and encouraged so others can enjoy the beauty of Kentucky! If you have not done so already, please give my page a “like” and be sure to click the “Get Notifications” option to keep up with my latest posts!High quality prints and licensing are available for this image and for most others! Please feel free to look around on my Facebook page or visit my website www.fultzfotos.com! If interested, don't hesitate to contact me at my email address, slakejustice@yahoo.com or Facemail me through my photography page.© 2017 William H Fultz II. All Rights Reserved. Please do not download or use this image for personal use with out the permission of William H Fultz II. × 2 of 10 Expand John Wilcher Fall color from this weekend just before a storm... — at Peaks of Otter Lodge. × 3 of 10 Expand Images by Leiane Gibson Fall color has been hard to come by this year. I was surpised to find this much green in late October, but New River Gorge looks good in any color. :) — in Edmond, West Virginia. × 4 of 10 Expand Dianne Sherrill First light over the valley... Banner Elk NC, Blue Ridge Mountains. Nikon D7100, f/10, ISO 200, 1/13 speed.Dianne Sherrill Fine Art & Photographydiannesherrillphotography.com/Prints and other items available at dianne-sherrill.pixels.com/ × 5 of 10 Expand Terri Puffenbarger "First Snow of the Season",Oct. 30, 2017,The Blue Grass Valley, Highland Co., VATaken by Terri Puffenbarger × 6 of 10 Expand Josh Moore Check out that autumn color around Meigs Falls in the Smoky's. Got to love autumn. #Autumn #Fall #Waterfall #GSSMNP — at Great Smoky Mountains National Park. × 7 of 10 Expand Carol Cole Blue Ridge Mountain autumn wildflowers × 8 of 10 Expand J & G Photos Driving Into The Sun....I took my mom for a evening ride across Unaka Mountain a few weeks before my hip surgery and as we were riding back across the ridge the evening sun was shining through the trees and down the road creating this beautiful sunburst effect. I stopped to take a few images and this is the result.This was photographed up on Unaka Mountain in Erwin, TennesseeFor all the latest updates like and follow our photo page https://www.facebook.com/JandGPhotos.Likes, comments and shares are welcomed, but please do not alter the photo or copyright and use it as your own.Click on photo to enlarge × 9 of 10 Expand Thomas R. Fletcher Photography "Autumn Snow"Monongahela National Forest 10/30/17~ West Virginia ~Please feel free to share! × 10 of 10 Expand Shawn Jennings Photography Day 30 of 31 Days of Autumn. Just realized I haven't posted any waterfalls with this little project, so here's one. Looking Glass Falls just off the Blue Ridge Parkway near Brevard, North Carolina. Prev Next

Carol Cole

Thomas R. Fletcher Photography

Fultz Fotos

Images by Leiane Gibson

Shawn Jennings Photography

J & G Photos

Josh Moore

Terri Puffenbarger

Dianne Sherrill Fine Art & Photography

John Wilcher

(Please note: Facebook pages could not be located for the unlinked contributors above. If you are a contributor and have a FACEBOOK PAGE we've missed, please email us so we can add it. Thank you!)