Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 9/15/17

× 1 of 10 Expand Susan Murphy Sunset on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Moses Cone. × 2 of 10 Expand Josh Moore Myself, Jody, Abbey and a buddy of mine were making our way down the mountain along the Rhododendron Trail. We turned the corner and this was the view. #Landscape #GraysonHighlands — at Grayson Highlands State Park. × 3 of 10 Expand Doug Puffenbarger Autumn colors starting to show on Allegheny Mt., Highland Co., VATaken by Doug Puffenbarger × 4 of 10 Expand M&C Photo's "Irma Clouds"Taken in Pendleton County, West Virginia on Capito Hill Road, beautiful clouds cast across the sky.Photo by "Irma Clouds"Taken in Pendleton County, West Virginia on Capito Hill Road, beautiful clouds cast across the sky.Photo by M&C Photo's × 5 of 10 Expand Gary Frazier New River State Park - Foster Falls area. × 6 of 10 Expand Justin Keck Photography Morning at Black Balsam.#blueridgemountains #blueridge #blueridgeparkway #brpw #outdoors #outside #sunrise #abovetheheavens #blackbalsam #graveyardfields #pisgahnationalforest #greatsmokymountains #nature #landscape #landscapephotography #mountains #mountaintop #canon80d #canonusa #canoneos #canonshots #yeahTHATgreenvillle #travelersresthere #northcarolina #camping #backpacking #meandmydog × 7 of 10 Expand Tyler Penland Photography Auroras from "The Hump" overlook on the Parkway. Taken around 9:30PM on 9/7/17.A rare, amazing sight indeed. × 8 of 10 Expand Images by Leiane Gibson An evening in New River Gorge, West Virginia × 9 of 10 Expand Tiffany Albert Brown Blacksburg, Virginia Looking over the Valley × 10 of 10 Expand J & G Photos A Portrait of a Sweetheart.This is a momma bear we call Sweetheart (for the heart shape on the end of her nose) She seemed to be posing for this portrait while being very interested and curious of me while I was taking photos of her and her family of 3 little cubs. In this image the cubs were wrestling and playing behind her while she sat there watching me. I think she had just as much fun watching me as I did watching and photographing them. It was a privilege to see this beautiful family late this spring and hope to get a chance to see and photograph Sweetheart and her cubs again late this fall. This image was shot with our 400mm zoom lens x a 1.6 crop built in our Canon 7D Mark II camera and then cropped in a lot to give you that up close and personal feel but still be at a safe distance as to not bother her and cubs in any way and show them the utmost respect and give them their space. Remember we are the visitors in their home.This was photographed in Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park.For all the latest updates like and follow our photo page https://www.facebook.com/JandGPhotos.Likes, comments and shares are welcomed, but please do not alter the photo or copyright and use it as your own. Prev Next

