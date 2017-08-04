Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 8/4/17

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

× 1 of 10 Expand Bobbie Swan Sunset over the mountains in Virginia from Spruce Knob, WV × 2 of 10 Expand Greg Kiser Photography This is called "Morning Ripples" and was shot at Price Lake on Friday morning. It was drizzling at the time, and the only break in the clouds was over the distant mountains. This location never disappoints when it comes to sunrise photographs. You can view more of my work as www.gkiserphotography.com or on Facebook at Greg Kiser Photography. — at Julian Price Lake. × 3 of 10 Expand Paula Tate Early morning at dawn in the small mountain town of Monterey, VA 8/1/17 × 4 of 10 Expand Reflection in a Pool Lindy Point ElementsRock, a deep green water carved canyon, and a passing storm combine to form an array of colors and elements at Lindy Point in Blackwater Falls State Park of West Virginia. Tucker CountyFacebook page: http://www.facebook.com/reflectioninapoolWebsite: http://www.reflectioninapool.com/ × 5 of 10 Expand Images by Leiane Gibson I caught this gorgeous sunset from a cow pasture near the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia. Feel free to click the share button.www.imagesbyleianegibson.smugmug.com — in Floyd, Virginia. × 6 of 10 Expand Doug Puffenbarger An August evening after a rain!Taken from our front yard in Blue Grass, VA, Highland County <3 by Doug Puffenbarger. × 7 of 10 Expand Justin Keck Photography "Look up into the heavens. Who created all the stars? He brings them out like an army, one after another, calling each by its name. Because of his great power and incomparable strength, not a single one is missing."Isaiah 40:26 NLTOur Milky Way galaxy, from atop a hill in Saluda, NC. × 8 of 10 Expand John Wilcher Photography Iron Mine Hollow... Buchanan, VA. × 9 of 10 Expand Bobby Boyd Castlewood, Va. from Copper Ridge. × 10 of 10 Expand Passmore Photography Sunflowers of the Smokies.www.Facebook.com/passmorephotos Prev Next

In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below. Click the links and be sure to give them a "Like" to see all the gorgeous images they show off!

Which one's your favorite this week?

Bobby Boyd

Images by Leiane Gibson

Justin Keck Photography

Greg Kiser Photography

Passmore Photography

Paula Tate

Doug Puffenbarger

Reflection in a Pool

Bobbie Swan

John Wilcher

(Please note: Facebook pages could not be located for the unlinked contributors above. If you are a contributor and have a FACEBOOK PAGE we've missed, please email us so we can add it. Thank you!)