Our Favorite Photos: Spartanburg, SC

Take a look at some of our favorite photos of Spartanburg, SC.
Beautiful Spartanburg, SC is your gateway to outdoor recreation and small town charm. With 43 galleries and exhibit spaces it is one of only three cities in South Carolina with an Arts Commission-designated Downtown Cultural District.
With blue skies and miles of dry trails ahead, Croft State Park is the perfect introduction to the upstate mountain biking scene.
Croft State Park is a natural playground with enticing adventure not far from the heart of Spartanburg.
If you want to dip a toe into the world of recreational paddling, but have no idea how to start, a trip to Spartanburg, SC is just the ticket.
Lake Cooley is a 330-acre reservoir located in Spartanburg County, offering a park and boat dock on the shoreline.
Traveling the Upcountry Revolutionary War sites, and reading the stories of those who fought there, was nothing less than humbling.
The restored Walnut Grove Plantation provides visitors a glimpse of life in eighteenth-century South Carolina’s Upcountry
The Walnut Grove Manor House and outbuildings are open for tours every day but Monday April through October and on weekends off-season.
Cottonwood Trail system provides a welcome patch of urban forest and streams that allows locals and visitors alike a chance to get up close and personal with a bit of wilderness.
Spartanburg offers the perfect balance of outdoor fun and a charming historic town with unique restaurants and accommodations. Learn more at VisitSpartanburg.com
