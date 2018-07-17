Our Favorite Photos: Spartanburg, SC

Sponsored Content

× 1 of 10 Expand Beautiful Spartanburg, SC is your gateway to outdoor recreation and small town charm. With 43 galleries and exhibit spaces it is one of only three cities in South Carolina with an Arts Commission-designated Downtown Cultural District. × 2 of 10 Expand With blue skies and miles of dry trails ahead, Croft State Park is the perfect introduction to the upstate mountain biking scene. × 3 of 10 Expand Croft State Park is a natural playground with enticing adventure not far from the heart of Spartanburg. × 4 of 10 Expand If you want to dip a toe into the world of recreational paddling, but have no idea how to start, a trip to Spartanburg, SC is just the ticket. × 5 of 10 Expand Lake Cooley is a 330-acre reservoir located in Spartanburg County, offering a park and boat dock on the shoreline. × 6 of 10 Expand Traveling the Upcountry Revolutionary War sites, and reading the stories of those who fought there, was nothing less than humbling. × 7 of 10 Expand The restored Walnut Grove Plantation provides visitors a glimpse of life in eighteenth-century South Carolina’s Upcountry × 8 of 10 Expand The Walnut Grove Manor House and outbuildings are open for tours every day but Monday April through October and on weekends off-season. × 9 of 10 Expand Cottonwood Trail system provides a welcome patch of urban forest and streams that allows locals and visitors alike a chance to get up close and personal with a bit of wilderness. × 10 of 10 Expand Spartanburg offers the perfect balance of outdoor fun and a charming historic town with unique restaurants and accommodations. Learn more at VisitSpartanburg.com Prev Next

