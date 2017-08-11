Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 8/11/17

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

× 1 of 10 Expand Doug Puffenbarger An afternoon ride through the Blue Grass Valley, Highland Co., VA.Taken by Doug Puffenbarger × 2 of 10 Expand M&C Photo's "Sunrise on High"Taken on Allegheny Mountain in Highland County, Virginia.Photo by M&C Photo's × 3 of 10 Expand Passmore Photography The Steam of the Smokieswww.Facebook.com/passmorephotos × 4 of 10 Expand Janice Foley My son Chad testing out the chilly waters of Devil's Bathtub, Duffield, VA., August 1, 2017. × 5 of 10 Expand J & G Photos Mama feeding her Little Elk Calf.Calving season is over with down in the Cataloochee valley for this year. There were a total of 7 new born Elk calves born that we know of but sadly 3 of them were killed by bears and or coyotes. The remaining 4 are doing great and looking good and hopefully live a long life with the Cataloochee heard.Elk females or cows usually give birth to their calves or young elk late May through early June. At birth, calves weigh between 33 and 35 pounds. Most cows give birth to one calf, but occasionally they will give birth to two calves. The elk cow leaves the herd to give birth to her babies. Like deer, elk calves are born spotted and scentless. These adaptations help camouflage the calf as it lies motionless in the grass. Elk calves will lose their spots by September. They are able to nurse off their mother for two to five months, and rejoin the herd with their mother after two weeks. Calves start eating grass younger than one month old.Photos shot in the Cataloochee Valley - Cataloochee, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, NC.For all the latest updates like and follow our photo page https://www.facebook.com/JandGPhotos.Likes, comments and shares are welcomed, but please do not alter the photo or copyright and use it as your own.Click on photo to enlarge × 6 of 10 Expand Richard Hill Brinegar Cabin located at milepost 238 on the Blue Ridge Parkway × 7 of 10 Expand Images by Leiane Gibson A hazy humid sunset in Pipestem, West Virginiawww.imagesbyleianegibson.smugmug.com — at Pipestem Resort State Park. × 8 of 10 Expand Johnny Davison Picking wild blueberries between Black Balsam Knob and Tennent Mountain in Pisgah National Forest, NC this past weekend. I was surprised there were still so many up there. — at Pisgah National Forest. × 9 of 10 Expand Justin Keck Photography One day I'll be creative enough to get the Milky Way without using other people's concepts...but for now, this will do. It's amazing how bright our Greenville lights are! Hope you all enjoy × 10 of 10 Expand Mary McConaughy Ten points to whoever can tell us "Where in the Blue Ridge is Mary?" Hint: the statue is in the town's name! Prev Next

In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below. Click the links and be sure to give them a "Like" to see all the gorgeous images they show off!

Which one's your favorite this week?

Johnny Davison

Janice Foley

Richard Hill

Images by Leiane Gibson

J & G Photos

Justin Keck Photography

M&C Photo's

Mary McConaughy

Passmore Photography

Doug Puffenbarger

(Please note: Facebook pages could not be located for the unlinked contributors above. If you are a contributor and have a FACEBOOK PAGE we've missed, please email us so we can add it. Thank you!)