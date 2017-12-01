Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 12/1/17

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

× 1 of 10 Expand Josh Moore This was one of the most vivid golden hours I have ever witnessed an I have seen soooo many. The crazy golden color was just breath taking in every right. #Landscape #GoldenHour — at Clinch Mountain. × 2 of 10 Expand Dianne Sherrill Fine Art & Photography On a clear morning you can see forever... Blue Ridge Mountains, Banner Elk NC.facebook - Dianne Sherrill Fine Art & Photographydiannesherrillphotography.com × 3 of 10 Expand BK Photography "Appalachia Autumn Morn" - Autumn, 2017 - Shenandoah National Parkby ~ BK Photography × 4 of 10 Expand Images by Leiane Gibson Fall came late this year. I would never have expected this much color in early November.New River Gorge, West Virginia × 5 of 10 Expand Vered Kantor × 6 of 10 Expand Greg Kiser Photography This was an exciting composition to shoot at South Mountain State Park. The angles just worked out so well, and the rocks made the title of "Keeping Balanced" a natural. I love all of the framing elements in this picture. You can view more of my work at www.gkiserphotography.com or on Facebook at Greg Kiser Photography. × 7 of 10 Expand Nicole Talbott Winter Is Coming ❄️Captured yesterday from Spruce Knob in Randolph County, West Virginia.www.facebook.com/NicoleViews × 8 of 10 Expand Gary Frazier Looking across the New River where I77 and Rt. 52 crosses over it. × 9 of 10 Expand Mark Turnau‎ A beautiful fall day at Side Lake at the Carl Sandburg property in Flat Rock, North Carolina × 10 of 10 Expand Timm Davis Bald Mountain, Yancey County NC Prev Next

