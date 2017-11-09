Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 11/10/17

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

× 1 of 10 Expand Reflection in a Pool Grandview Autumn ShiftLarge late evening clouds sweep across the mountains of Grandview State Park in Raleigh County West Virginia cloaked in colorful warm autumnal foliage contrasting with the deep blues of the New River, signifying the shifting seasons.Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/reflectioninapool × 2 of 10 Expand Danny Redd Photography The rusty fall colors from the Blue Ridge Parkway. 😍🍂 × 3 of 10 Expand Mike Buscher Anyone take a ride on Amtrak's Cardinal through the Blue Ridge? Seen at Crozet, VA on Sunday November 5th. × 4 of 10 Expand Richard Hill × 5 of 10 Expand Tyler Penland The Gorge lit up with yellows and oranges. × 6 of 10 Expand Doug Puffenbarger Early morning November rainbow in the Blue Grass Valley, Highland Co., VATaken by Doug Puffenbarger × 7 of 10 Expand Linda Turman Cades Cove × 8 of 10 Expand Jason Rinehart What a moody sky we had tonight here in Town of Buchanan, VA, great sunset for some fall foliage glow off the RT11 bridge, over the James River.... × 9 of 10 Expand Steve Hammer Autumn Rain - This is the old bridge across the Tye River at Crabtree Falls in Nelson County, Virginia. After recent rains, there was plenty of water in the river and flowing through the falls, and the fall colors here and on the parkway were spectacular. Probably the best Ive seen in a few years. × 10 of 10 Expand Josh Moore This is one of the views from Inspiration Point. You cross this point along the Alum Cave Trail once you get to the first really high point. The views from here are breath taking. #GSMNP #Landscape #Smokys Prev Next

In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below. Click the links and be sure to give them a "Like" to see all the gorgeous images they show off!

Which one's your favorite this week?

Mike Buscher

Steve Hammer

Richard Hill

Josh Moore

Tyler Penland

Doug Puffenbarger

Danny Redd Photography

Reflection in a Pool

Jason Rinehart

Linda Turman

(Please note: Facebook pages could not be located for the unlinked contributors above. If you are a contributor and have a FACEBOOK PAGE we've missed, please email us so we can add it. Thank you!)