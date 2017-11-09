Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 11/10/17

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!
1 of 10
Reflection in a Pool
Grandview Autumn ShiftLarge late evening clouds sweep across the mountains of Grandview State Park in Raleigh County West Virginia cloaked in colorful warm autumnal foliage contrasting with the deep blues of the New River, signifying the shifting seasons.Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/reflectioninapool
2 of 10
Danny Redd Photography
The rusty fall colors from the Blue Ridge Parkway. 😍🍂
3 of 10
Mike Buscher
Anyone take a ride on Amtrak's Cardinal through the Blue Ridge? Seen at Crozet, VA on Sunday November 5th.
4 of 10
Richard Hill
5 of 10
Tyler Penland
The Gorge lit up with yellows and oranges.
6 of 10
Doug Puffenbarger
Early morning November rainbow in the Blue Grass Valley, Highland Co., VATaken by Doug Puffenbarger
7 of 10
Linda Turman
Cades Cove
8 of 10
Jason Rinehart
What a moody sky we had tonight here in Town of Buchanan, VA, great sunset for some fall foliage glow off the RT11 bridge, over the James River....
9 of 10
Steve Hammer
Autumn Rain - This is the old bridge across the Tye River at Crabtree Falls in Nelson County, Virginia. After recent rains, there was plenty of water in the river and flowing through the falls, and the fall colors here and on the parkway were spectacular. Probably the best Ive seen in a few years.
10 of 10
Josh Moore
This is one of the views from Inspiration Point. You cross this point along the Alum Cave Trail once you get to the first really high point. The views from here are breath taking. #GSMNP #Landscape #Smokys
In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below. Click the links and be sure to give them a "Like" to see all the gorgeous images they show off!
Which one's your favorite this week?
Mike Buscher
Steve Hammer
Richard Hill
Josh Moore
Tyler Penland
Doug Puffenbarger
Jason Rinehart
Linda Turman
(Please note: Facebook pages could not be located for the unlinked contributors above. If you are a contributor and have a FACEBOOK PAGE we've missed, please email us so we can add it. Thank you!)