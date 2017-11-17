Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 11/17/17

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

× 1 of 10 Expand Fultz Fotos Since I have over 1000 photos to go through from my trip to North Georgia and The Smoky Mountains I thought I'd share a photo of Cumberland Falls during peak fall foliage! What a view from the Eagle Falls Trail!Thank you for having a look! Sharing is both appreciated and encouraged so others can enjoy the beauty of Kentucky! If you have not done so already, please give my page a “like” and be sure to click the “Get Notifications” option to keep up with my latest posts!High quality prints and licensing are available for this image and for most others! Please feel free to look around on my Facebook page or visit my website www.fultzfotos.com! If interested, don't hesitate to contact me at my email address, slakejustice@yahoo.com or Facemail me through my photography page.© 2015 William H Fultz II. All Rights Reserved. Please do not download or use this image for personal use with out the permission of William H Fultz II. × 2 of 10 Expand Dianne Sherrill A new morning comes over the hills of the Blue Ridge Mountains on a beautiful Autumn day. Banner Elk, North Carolina. Nikon D7100 f/14, ISO 200, 1/15sPrints and other items available at dianne-sherrill.pixels.com/ × 3 of 10 Expand Linda Turman Sunrise at Dolly Sods in West Virginia — at Dolly Sods Wilderness. × 4 of 10 Expand Mike Yeatts A view of Sharp Top and Flat Top Mountains this morning. These are two prominent peaks on the Virginia section of the Blue Ridge Parkway. After obtaining the reflection, I felt like I took an exam to become a contortionist. LOL. — at LC Claytor Nature Study Center. × 5 of 10 Expand J&G Photos Some fall colors at the bridge on Clarks Creek.I rode up on Clarks Creek Sunday afternoon after dinner and I managed to hobble around some after my hip surgery 4 weeks ago and get a few images with some still very beautiful fall colors up there. Here are a few of my favorite of the bridge with some fall colors.These were photographed up on Clarks Creek in Unicoi County, TennesseeFor all the latest updates like and follow our photo page https://www.facebook.com/JandGPhotos.Likes, comments and shares are welcomed, but please do not alter the photo or copyright and use it as your own.Click on photo to enlarge × 6 of 10 Expand Justin Keck The lovely and rarely overlooked Wildcat Falls, at Wildcat Wayside Park in Cleveland, SC. It is a wonderful spot to pull off and enjoy the beauty of this world, and literally within 30 feet. × 7 of 10 Expand Greg Kiser Photography This is "Water Therapy" which was shot at Stone Mountain State Park (the NC park). It is a cascade feature that is close to the main Stone Mountain Falls. I found that the character of the water was perfect for the effect I was going for in this composition. You can find more of my work at www.gkiserphotography.com or on Facebook at Greg Kiser Photography. × 8 of 10 Expand Doug Puffenbarger A little mountain snow this morning in Hightown, VA, Highland County!11/14/2017Taken by Doug Puffenbarger × 9 of 10 Expand Images by Leiane Gibson Hints of Autumn at Grayson Highlands, Virginia — at Grayson Highlands State Park. × 10 of 10 Expand Jason Rinehart Beautiful sunset from the Blue Ridge Parkway tonight Botetourt county Virginia..... Prev Next

