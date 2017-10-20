Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 10/20/17

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

× 1 of 10 Expand Greg Kiser Photography This was what awaited me at the Grand View Overlook on Saturday morning. I call the photograph "Blue Ridge Waves" as it looks like a coastal sunrise with the waves crashing into the coast. You can view more of my work at www.gkiserphotography.com or on Facebook at Greg Kiser Photography. × 2 of 10 Expand Mark Oleg Sunset from Cedar Cliff Mountain near Cullowhee, North Carolina. Such a breathtaking view. × 3 of 10 Expand Thru My Lens Peaceful fall evening — at Ravens Roost Overlook. × 4 of 10 Expand Charles Hardin × 5 of 10 Expand Linda Turman Babcock State Park in West Virginia — at × 6 of 10 Expand Josh Moore Autumn color covering the landscape at Max Patch along the Appalachian Trail. A nice golden glow filled the area just after the sun topped the ridge. This was captured by taking 2 separate images and stitching them together in Lightroom. — in Max Patch. × 7 of 10 Expand Images by Leiane Gibson A hint of fall color at New River Gorge in Fayette County, West Virginia × 8 of 10 Expand Brad McCroskey Fall colors and early morning light at Skinny Dip Falls off the Blueridge Parkway from Saturday October 14, 2017. × 9 of 10 Expand Shawn Jennings Photography Day 14 of 31 Days of AutumnIt doesn't matter how long it's been, I can talk to God 'cause He's my best friend. Take my heart and lay it down again right there in a dirt road prayer. - Dirt Road Prayer by Lauren Alainahttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsVjkeztIpgAutumn along a North Carolina dirt road just off the Blue Ridge Parkway. × 10 of 10 Expand Joey Farley Beauty and the Beast. Pretty butterfly on a thistle bloom. Prev Next

In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below. Click the links and be sure to give them a "Like" to see all the gorgeous images they show off!

Which one's your favorite this week?

