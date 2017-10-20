Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 10/20/17

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!
Greg Kiser Photography
This was what awaited me at the Grand View Overlook on Saturday morning. I call the photograph "Blue Ridge Waves" as it looks like a coastal sunrise with the waves crashing into the coast. You can view more of my work at www.gkiserphotography.com or on Facebook at Greg Kiser Photography.
Mark Oleg
Sunset from Cedar Cliff Mountain near Cullowhee, North Carolina. Such a breathtaking view.
Thru My Lens
Peaceful fall evening — at Ravens Roost Overlook.
Charles Hardin
Linda Turman
Babcock State Park in West Virginia — at
Josh Moore
Autumn color covering the landscape at Max Patch along the Appalachian Trail. A nice golden glow filled the area just after the sun topped the ridge. This was captured by taking 2 separate images and stitching them together in Lightroom. — in Max Patch.
Images by Leiane Gibson
A hint of fall color at New River Gorge in Fayette County, West Virginia
Brad McCroskey
Fall colors and early morning light at Skinny Dip Falls off the Blueridge Parkway from Saturday October 14, 2017.
Shawn Jennings Photography
Day 14 of 31 Days of AutumnIt doesn't matter how long it's been, I can talk to God 'cause He's my best friend. Take my heart and lay it down again right there in a dirt road prayer. - Dirt Road Prayer by Lauren Alainahttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsVjkeztIpgAutumn along a North Carolina dirt road just off the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Joey Farley
Beauty and the Beast. Pretty butterfly on a thistle bloom.
In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below.
Which one's your favorite this week?
