Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 8/18/17

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

× 1 of 10 Expand CaseSensitive Photos - Jay Huron Sunset across the mountains. — in Roan Mountain, Tennessee. × 2 of 10 Expand Thomas R. Fletcher Photography "Summersville Sunset"~ West Virginia ~ × 3 of 10 Expand Justin Keck Photography Elk in Great Smoky Mountain National Park. Photographed at the Oconaluftee Visitors Center. First elk spot, first elk photograph. I couldn't have asked for a better backdrop! × 4 of 10 Expand M&C Photo's "Fog in the Distance"Taken in Hightown of Highland County, Virginia. Early Morning Fog hanging low in the ValleyPhoto by M&C Photo's × 5 of 10 Expand Bobbie Swan Wolfe Creek Falls, New River Gorge, WV × 6 of 10 Expand Doug Puffenbarger "Down a Country Road"Taken in Hightown, VA by Doug Puffenbarger × 7 of 10 Expand Reflection in a Pool Dolly Sods - Tucker Co, WVFlagged pine mark the distinctive rocky outcroppings of Bear Rocks in the Dolly Sods Wilderness Area of West Virginia, surrounded by the summer greens of laurel, huckleberry and blueberry bushes.Become a patron: http://www.patreon.com/reflectioninapoolFacebook page: http://www.facebook.com/reflectioninapool × 8 of 10 Expand Greg Kiser Photography "Fallen Trees" is a shot about the rugged area around Crabtree Falls. The fallen trees all around it, the rocks that give way to isolated cascades along the path. Even that one lone tree that refuses to give up sitting atop the rock. The soft and silky water of the waterfall makes for an interesting counter element to all of the harshness of the setting. You can view more of my work at www.gkiserphotography.com or on Facebook at Greg Kiser Photography. × 9 of 10 Expand Jim Cox Foggy morning in East Carter's Valley near Weber City, Virginia × 10 of 10 Expand Gary Frazier Panoramic view of Mt. Mitchell and the Black Mountains. Merged five pictures together. Prev Next

In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below. Click the links and be sure to give them a "Like" to see all the gorgeous images they show off!

Which one's your favorite this week?

Jim Cox

Thomas R. Fletcher Photography

Gary Frazier

CaseSensitive Photos - Jay Huron

Justin Keck Photography

Greg Kiser Photography

M&C Photo's

Doug Puffenbarger

Reflection in a Pool

Bobbie Swan

(Please note: Facebook pages could not be located for the unlinked contributors above. If you are a contributor and have a FACEBOOK PAGE we've missed, please email us so we can add it. Thank you!)