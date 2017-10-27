Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 10/27/17

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

× 1 of 10 Expand Dianne Sherrill Fine Art & Photography Breaking dawn over the Blue Ridge Mountains on a beautiful Autumn day. Banner Elk, North Carolina. Dianne Sherrill Fine Art & Photography, Nikon D7100, f/14, 1/40 second, ISO 200Prints and other items available at dianne-sherrill.pixels.com/diannesherrillphotography.com/ × 2 of 10 Expand Greg Kiser Photography This is called "Blue Ridge Awakening" and it was shot in Doughton Park over the past weekend. The sunrise wasn't all that great, so I turned to the West and captured the Alpenglow as it dropped towards the horizon. The rocky outcrops in the foreground made a perfect visual anchor for the distant Blue Ridge Mountains. You can view more of my work at www.gkiserphotography.com or on Facebook at Greg Kiser Photography × 3 of 10 Expand Thomas R. Fletcher Photography "Cloud River at Dawn"The New River Gorge filled was with a river of clouds that were flowing, rolling and tumbling through the gorge at Grandview, New River Gorge National River~ West Virginia ~If you like what you see, please share. × 4 of 10 Expand Tyler Penland Linville Falls absolutely roaring after the rain yesterday. × 5 of 10 Expand Danny Redd Photography "It is almost impossible to watch a sunset and not dream..." ~ Bernard Williams × 6 of 10 Expand Fultz Fotos Buzzard Rock has quickly become my favorite overlook in the state of Kentucky! Located in McCreary County in the Daniel Boone National Forest, myself and good friend Christopher Morris along with a young couple enjoyed a gorgeous display of color at sunset this past Saturday! I jokingly called it the sunset that keeps on giving and did it, for at least 25 minutes the colors of the rainbow passed before our eyes at different stages throughout the event! I couldn't help but take a deep breath and think to myself, "Wow, what a beautiful place to be!"Thank you for having a look! Sharing is both appreciated and encouraged so others can enjoy the beauty of Kentucky! If you have not done so already, please give my page a “like” and be sure to click the “Get Notifications” option to keep up with my latest posts!High quality prints and licensing are available for this image and for most others! Please feel free to look around on my Facebook page or visit my website www.fultzfotos.com! If interested, don't hesitate to contact me at my email address, slakejustice@yahoo.com or Facemail me through my photography page.© 2017 William H Fultz II. All Rights Reserved. Please do not download or use this image for personal use with out the permission of William H Fultz II.— at Daniel Boone National Forest. × 7 of 10 Expand Jason Rinehart I was left speechless tonight standing there alone on the side of a mountain capturing one of the most amazing skies ive seen in awhile...What a moment to be apart of that I wont soon forget... Blue Ridge parkway, Botetourt county Virginia 10/24/17 × 8 of 10 Expand Theresa Hussmann Rasmussen‎ × 9 of 10 Expand Shawn Jennings Photography Day 22 of 31 Days of Autumn. North Carolina mountain morning viewed from the Blue Ridge Parkway near Brevard. × 10 of 10 Expand Frank Nolen Parkway Sunset Prev Next

In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below. Click the links and be sure to give them a "Like" to see all the gorgeous images they show off!

Which one's your favorite this week?

Thomas R. Fletcher Photography

Fultz Fotos

Shawn Jennings Photography

Greg Kiser Photography

Frank Nolen

Tyler Penland

Theresa Hussmann Rasmussen‎

Danny Redd Photography

Jason Rinehart

Dianne Sherrill Fine Art & Photography

(Please note: Facebook pages could not be located for the unlinked contributors above. If you are a contributor and have a FACEBOOK PAGE we've missed, please email us so we can add it. Thank you!)