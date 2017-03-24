Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 3/24/17

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

× 1 of 10 Expand Riding the Back Roads with Bonita A beautiful sunrise on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Doughton Park, NC yesterday morning.My website, www.ridingthebackroads.com × 2 of 10 Expand West Virginia Division of Culture and History Visitors from all over head to the State Capitol Complex in Charleston, WV every Memorial Day weekend to enjoy traditional Appalachian music concerts and competitions, dancing, arts and crafts, and liars contest. Youth activities focus on culture and heritage, and impromptu jam sessions dot the Capitol grounds. Come join the fun! www.wvculture.org × 3 of 10 Expand Terry Anders This is one of many sunset knock your socks off on the blue ridge parkway. × 4 of 10 Expand Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad Your journey aboard begins at Wappocomo Station, situated next to a charming homestead with a sprawling view of the mountains. Enjoy the sounds of vintage diesels as they lead you through beautiful pastures and farms dating back to the 1700s.As you wind along the South Branch of the Potomac River, you'll enter a visually striking gorge known as the Trough. One of the most scenic spots along the South Branch, the Trough is home to American bald eagles.Ride with Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad - where eagles fly! × 5 of 10 Expand Jeff Burcher Photography Grand Canyon of the East.One of my favorite places to sit with my morning coffee and listen to the songbirds is this little ledge overlooking the Linville Gorge in the beautiful state of North Carolina. You certainly can't complain about the view. As always, please feel free to share and if you haven't already done so, give my page a "Like" and don't forget to click on the Get Notifications option to ensure my posts will appear on your newsfeed. Thanks for looking! × 6 of 10 Expand Linda Turman Buffalo Mountain Sunset...Floyd County, Virginia — at Buffalo Mountain Floyd, Va. × 7 of 10 Expand J & G Photos A Beautiful Little Waterfall After the Rain...This beautiful little waterfall was flowing good after the all night rains we had last Friday night. I just love all the green moss covered rocks and the water trough leading to the small pool below the falls. This beauty is located about 3/4 the way up on the upper Tremont gravel road across from the little bridge.. Always a beautiful place to visit and explore..This image was photographed off the Upper Tremont Road in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.For all the latest updates like and follow our photo page https://www.facebook.com/JandGPhotos.Likes, comments and shares are welcomed, but please do not alter the photos (crop the border and our copyright) and use it as your own.Click on photo to enlarge— with Regina Henley Phillips. × 8 of 10 Expand Golder Photography Cullasaja Falls--This is one of the many falls located in the Cullasaja River Gorge in Highlands, N.C. #waterfallwednesday × 9 of 10 Expand Greg Kiser Photography "Golden Nugget" was shot just below the Upper Cascades at Hanging Rock State Park over the weekend. This section is a little more difficult to get to, requiring a bit of rock scrambling to get down to the stream level. However, it is well worth it, and I found it to be in very good photographic condition. My website is www.gkiserphotography.com, and the Facebook page is Greg Kiser Photography. × 10 of 10 Expand Susan Murphy Rough Ridge view on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Prev Next

