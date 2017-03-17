Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 3/17/17

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

× 1 of 10 Expand Fultz Fotos All this north eastern winter weather has got me thinking about a fresh snow at Blackwater Falls in West Virginia! A beautiful way to end a day!Thank you for having a look! Sharing is both appreciated and encouraged so others can enjoy the beauty of Kentucky and it’s surrounding states! If you have not sone so already, please give my page a “like” and be sure to click the “Get Notifications” option to keep up with my latest posts!High quality prints and licensing are available for this image and for most others! Please feel free to look around on my Facebook page or visit my website www.fultzfotos.com! If interested, don't hesitate to contact me at my email address, slakejustice@yahoo.com or Facemail me through my photography page.© 2016 William H Fultz II. All Rights Reserved. Please do not download or use this image for personal use with out the permission of William H Fultz II. × 2 of 10 Expand Mountain Lake Campground & Cabins‎ Camping season is coming soon come stay with us at Mountain Lake Campground & Cabins on Summersville Lake where there is always something fun to do for the whole family! × 3 of 10 Expand Martinsburg-Berkeley County CVB‎ Berkeley County, WV's beautiful orchards bloom to life this spring, adding an enchanting view to your visit! × 4 of 10 Expand Jim Bishop Photography Elk River Falls, in Western NC. × 5 of 10 Expand Passmore Photography The Road to Nowherethis past weekend × 6 of 10 Expand G Kiser Photography The last moments of the setting moon from behind Doughton Park. It was shot at 370mm and has not been manipulated to enlarge the moon at all.@gkiserphotographywww.gkiserphotography.com × 7 of 10 Expand Thomas R. Fletcher Photography "Pi Day on Cranberry River"Monongahela National Forest, West Virginia × 8 of 10 Expand Monica Quercia What a gift to receive this sight. Just fell in love with this Lil' Screech. Photographed in Cherokee County. × 9 of 10 Expand Naresh B's Photography Mingus Mill in the Smokies NC built in 18th century. Stop by for fresh corn meal as they get ground by a water powered turbine and get a glimpse of this scenic history. I took this shot last summer. × 10 of 10 Expand Images by Leiane Gibson Signs of spring are showing in Bluefield, West Virginia.www.imagesbyleianegibson.smugmug.com Prev Next

