Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 7/14/17

Good Tuesday Morning!Just back from an incredible weekend with family, and while I had been thinking of running this image today for a few days, the title of it rings more true after the weekend than it did before. This image is titled "Times Like These Are Fleeting" - and when I first captured the image, and thought about the title, I was thinking about how I have loved, for as long as I can remember, the "little things" in the mountains that happen every year. The blooming of the trilliums and the mountain laurel, seeing the fireflies, watching the leaves change, the first snow, daffodils - and how I caught them, but didn't really ponder how short they actually were until I was much older.After spending the weekend with great folks, but folks that were hit with immense tragedy in the last year, it took on new meaning. We talk a lot in these pages about "getting out and doing it", and "spending time on the things and folks that matter" - and it really hit home that those times can be fleeting as well. We always hear that "tomorrow is not promised" - but did you spend your day doing something that made you happy? That made the world better? If not the whole day, did you do something truly good, however you can define that? Did you make a little memory, or have an experience? My daughter and I stood in the rain pondering a double rainbow this afternoon - I'm not kidding - and I was honestly, truly grateful for that moment, and was aware of how short it was going to be.Thanks to all of y'all for your support and feedback on the upper Blackwater piece, it was incredible! We have some pretty cool stuff coming up, I'm excited to share it with y'all. If you haven't seen it yet, I'll post link in the comments.Times Like These Are Fleeting - West Virginia(C)2017 Samuel Taylor Photography, All Rights Reserved