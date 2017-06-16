Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 6/16/17

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!

× 1 of 10 Expand EarthCaptured Photography: By Serge Skiba It's that time of year in the Blue Ridge Mountains when nature comes alive and draws us to these special places. × 2 of 10 Expand Bobby Boyd Taken From White Top Mountain, Va. × 3 of 10 Expand Kristi Parsons It was a beautiful day to watch the storms roll in from the Blue Ridge Parkway!(Early afternoon at the Pisgah Inn) × 4 of 10 Expand Jeff Burcher Photography Almost Heaven...I always make a pitstop at Grandview for a sunrise whenever I take a trip to the Carolina mountains. My buddy Randy Sanger was leading a workshop over at the main overlook, so I headed on over to the north overlook to take in the view. As always, please feel free to share and if you haven't already done so, give my page a "Like" and don't forget to click on the Get Notifications option to ensure my posts will appear on your newsfeed. Thanks for looking! × 5 of 10 Expand J & G Photos A Smoky Mountain Sunrise on a Foggy Morning.When I arrived at the gate on this early morning before day light it was so foggy that you couldn't see to far in front of you. By the time the ranger opened up the gate at sunrise for everyone to start driving in it started to get lighter and looked like the clouds and fog was lifting enough that you could see some of the early morning colors in the sky. I hurried around to a pull off on Sparks Lane and was able to capture this beautiful image of the low lying fog in the valley with the color in the clouds and some blue sky peeking through, as always it was another great way to start off my day in Cades Cove.This was photographed in Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park.For all the latest updates like and follow our photo page https://www.facebook.com/JandGPhotos.Likes, comments and shares are welcomed, but please do not alter the photo or copyright and use it as your own. × 6 of 10 Expand Mark Haskett Rhododrenden in full bloom along the highest peaks of the Blue Ridge Parway near Richland Balsam at 6000 ft. elevation. Photo by Mark Haskett. × 7 of 10 Expand Thomas R. Fletcher Photography "Daybreak at the Lake"Over the next few days, leading up to West Virginia's birthday on June 20, I will be sharing images that show what makes the state "Almost Heaven." My goal is to show the world the beauty of West Virginia. The aim is to change the perception outsiders may have. You may have seen some of the images I will be sharing. Some of them have been previously shared. Join me in sharing the beauty of #AlmostHeaven.Morning clouds hanging low as a new day begins over Summersville Lake, the largest lake in the state of West Virginia #GoToWV × 8 of 10 Expand Carol Cole Cohutta Wilderness ~ 6.11.17 × 9 of 10 Expand Fultz Fotos One of my favorite lesser known West Virginia waterfalls is on Meadow Fork not far from the more popular Dunloup Creek Falls in The New River Gorge. Of all times I've been to the NRG there's only been enough water to visit it twice and on this last visit we were greeted with some great waterflow after an night of heavy rain. The hike up is a short but moderate incline on an old 4 wheeler path, but the fun part is the 20 ft steep scramble down to the falls. This is one that pushes me a little beyond fear of heights, but there's some nice natural steps and places to hold on to and you know, I can't pass up a beautiful place like this. I just wouldn't forgive myself.Thank you for having a look! Sharing is both appreciated and encouraged so others can enjoy the beauty of West Virginia! If you have not done so already, please give my page a “like” and be sure to click the “Get Notifications” option to keep up with my latest posts!High quality prints and licensing are available for this image and for most others! Please feel free to look around on my Facebook page or visit my website www.fultzfotos.com! If interested, don't hesitate to contact me at my email address, slakejustice@yahoo.com or Facemail me through my photography page.2016 William H Fultz II. All Rights Reserved. Please do not download or use this image for personal use with out the permission of William H Fultz II. × 10 of 10 Expand Vickie Butner Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail Prev Next

