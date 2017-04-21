Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 4/21/17

Time for this week's Favorite Facebook photos! You may see a few of these throughout the week, but be sure to check back every Friday to see if there were any you may have missed. Feel free to post photos to our wall – even if we can't share them on our page, we may be able to showcase them here on our website! And of course, keep up with our Facebook page here!
1 of 10
Doug Puffenbarger
Peaceful morning along the Cow Pasture River in Bath Co., VA!Taken by Doug Puffenbarger
2 of 10
Busch-Hog Photography
Glasgow, VA sunset.
3 of 10
Fultz Fotos
Ever since I saw my first photo from this unbelievable overlook I've been dying to make a visit and last week I finally got the chance! Located in the Daniel Boone National Forest in McCreary County, Kentucky, Buzzard Rock has one of the best river views in the state, and it looks westerly too! Perfect for sunset! We had spent longer than anticipated on the Eagle Falls trail at Cumberland Falls and I was a bit concerned about time considering none of us in our group knew precisely where Buzzard Rock was. I was thinking trying to find Garland Bend instead when we got texts from good friends Greg Davis and Chris Morris giving us the location and it turned out it was only 20 minutes away! I hopped in good friend Jeff Burcher's Jeep and good friends Jeremy Chapman and Dave Halbig hopped in Jeremy's truck and off we went! Keep in mind that I had been riding with Jeff for the last three days and nowhere during that time did Jeff give an inkling that he could drive like a NASCAR driver, because he he began driving like the rear of the Jeep was on fire during the journey to overlook. I seriously think we set a land speed record to an unmarked parking lot along a gravel road. Quickly we got out grabbed our gear and hurriedly followed an unmarked well worn trail about a mile out to the outcropping where we met up with good friends Chris and Don Hunter with ten minutes left to spare before sunset! Great friends, an awesome overlook, a great sunset, and a sun pillar, it certainly doesn't get much better than that my friends!Thank you for having a look! Sharing is both appreciated and encouraged so others can enjoy the beauty of Kentucky! If you have not done so already, please give my page a “like” and be sure to click the “Get Notifications” option to keep up with my latest posts!High quality prints and licensing are available for this image and for most others! Please feel free to look around on my Facebook page or visit my website www.fultzfotos.com! If interested, don't hesitate to contact me at my email address, slakejustice@yahoo.com or Facemail me through my photography page.© 2017 William H Fultz II. All Rights Reserved. Please do not download or use this image for personal use with out the permission of William H Fultz II.
4 of 10
Thomas R. Fletcher Photography
"Redbud Road"~ West Virginia ~My goal is to capture and present the beauty that surrounds us. Please feel free to share my work with your friends and family. If you haven’t done so already, a “like” on my photo page would be greatly appreciated.All likes and shares appreciated. If you like what you see here, chances are your friends may too. Please share this page with those you think may enjoy it.Images are available to license for editorial and advertising usage. Contact me for licensing information. Prints are available on my fine art site. http://thomas-r-fletcher.pixels.com/
5 of 10
Passmore Photography
Dogwoods blooming in NC Mountains.
6 of 10
Bobby Boyd Amateur Photography
Tumbling Creek. Southwest, Va.
7 of 10
Images by Leiane Gibson
The mountains are starting to turn green in Pipestem, West Virginia.www.imagesbyleianegibson.smugmug.com — in Pipestem, West Virginia.
8 of 10
Susan Murphy
Spring evening
9 of 10
Chris Wright
Sunrise from our deck in North Georgia...
10 of 10
J & G Photos
Full Moon Over the Pink Dogwood Blooms...Mom's dogwood trees are in full bloom so I decided to compose the full moon with the beautiful pink dogwood blooms... This is 2 images merged into one in the canon 7 D mark II. The moon was shot with our 400mm zoom lens and then merged together with the 2nd shot of the pink dogwoods with our 18-135mm lens, this is the outcome of those two images.This image was photographed in mom's backyard, Erwin Tennessee.For all the latest updates like and follow our photo page https://www.facebook.com/JandGPhotos.Likes, comments and shares are welcomed, but please do not alter the photos or copyright and use it as your own.Click on photo to enlarge— with Regina Henley Phillips.
In case you'd like to check out other shots by a few of these professional photographers, we've listed their Facebook pages below. Click the links and be sure to give them a "Like" to see all the gorgeous images they show off!
Which one's your favorite this week?
Bobby Boyd Amateur Photography
Thomas R. Fletcher Photography
Susan Murphy
Doug Puffenbarger
Chris Wright
(Please note: Facebook pages could not be located for the unlinked contributors above. If you are a contributor and have a FACEBOOK PAGE we've missed, please email us so we can add it. Thank you!)