Our Favorite Facebook Photos: 4/7/17

× 1 of 10 Expand Thomas R. Fletcher Photography "Evening Fishing"Fisherman in boat at sunset on Buckhorn Lake~ Kentucky ~ × 2 of 10 Expand Dee J Johnchomes Vannoy‎ Look Up... The Milky Way Over Water Rock Knob Overlook Elevation Of 5820 In The Great Smoky Mountains National Park × 3 of 10 Expand Doug Puffenbarger April evening in the Blue Grass Valley, Highland County, VA.Taken by Doug Puffenbarger × 4 of 10 Expand Justin Keck Photography Not many know of this hidden gem in SC. Poe Creek Falls (plunge, the fourth of four waterfalls) finds its way eventually to Lake Keowee! Taken at Keowee-Toxaway State Park. × 5 of 10 Expand Wandering Viewfinder Photography Spring time means picnics on top of the world at Waterrock Knob ! × 6 of 10 Expand J & G Photos Trillium's in the Smokies....The White Erect Trillium and other wildflowers are beautiful and blooming everywhere along the Laurel Creek and Little River roads. I saw this one growing out of an old log along with 2 more wild flowers while I was heading towards Cades Cove. I stopped to take a few images of them and this shot is one of my favorites.This image was photographed along the Laurel Creek Road, Great Smoky Mountains National Park.For all the latest updates like and follow our photo page https://www.facebook.com/JandGPhotos.Likes, comments and shares are welcomed, but please do not alter the photos or copyright and use it as your own.Click on photo to enlarge— with Regina Henley Phillips. × 7 of 10 Expand Golder Photography A cute little waterfall we came across after a long day of waterfall hunting. We had perfect conditions to start with a little moisture in the air and full cloud coverage. As the day went on the clouds started to pass and blue sky began to peek through. Hope this brightens your day!Photo taken: 4/1/17Cherokee National Wildlife Management area in Tennessee × 8 of 10 Expand Riding the Back Roads with Bonita I was shocked and in awe when I saw this rainbow in front of Grandfather Mountain, NC on Tuesday morning. It was a most beautiful sight!My website, www.ridingthebackroads.com × 9 of 10 Expand Images by Leiane Gibson I recently went on a hunt for spring wildflowers. I found this Twinleaf that wasn't quite in full bloom yet. The light was hitting it so perfectly I couldn't resist taking this shot.www.imagesbyleianegibson.smugmug.com — in Bluefield, West Virginia. × 10 of 10 Expand M&C Photo's "Calm after the Storm"Taken right before sunset after the rain in Pendleton County, West VirginiaPhoto by M&C Photo's Prev Next

