Recipe: Dillard House Broccoli Casserole

Janette Spencer
Ingredients
- 3 cups chopped, steamed broccoli
- 1 finely chopped onion
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 cup sour cream
- Salt and pepper
- 1 ½ cups grated cheddar cheese
- ½ cup buttered bread crumbs
Instructions
Put broccoli in a greased 2-quart casserole dish. In a sauté pan, cook onions in butter until tender. To the onions add heavy cream, sour cream, salt and pepper. When hot, stir in 1 cup grated cheese. Stir continuously until cheese melts. Pour over broccoli. Top with ½ cup grated cheese and bread crumbs. Bake in preheated oven at 350 degrees until lightly browned. Yield: 6-8 servings.
From The Dillard House Cookbook and Mountain Guide, fifth edition. Copyright © 2012 by The Dillard House, Inc.
The Dillard House
768 Franklin Street
Dillard, Georgia
1-800-541-0671
