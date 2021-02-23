Recipe: Dillard House Broccoli Casserole

× Expand Janette Spencer

Ingredients

3 cups chopped, steamed broccoli

1 finely chopped onion

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup sour cream

Salt and pepper

1 ½ cups grated cheddar cheese

½ cup buttered bread crumbs

Instructions

Put broccoli in a greased 2-quart casserole dish. In a sauté pan, cook onions in butter until tender. To the onions add heavy cream, sour cream, salt and pepper. When hot, stir in 1 cup grated cheese. Stir continuously until cheese melts. Pour over broccoli. Top with ½ cup grated cheese and bread crumbs. Bake in preheated oven at 350 degrees until lightly browned. Yield: 6-8 servings.

From The Dillard House Cookbook and Mountain Guide, fifth edition. Copyright © 2012 by The Dillard House, Inc.

The Dillard House

768 Franklin Street

Dillard, Georgia

1-800-541-0671

dillardhouse.com

