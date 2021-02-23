Recipe: Grits & Groceries Praline Bacon

Ingredients

16 strips of thick-cut bacon

2 cups of brown sugar

1 cup of pecan pieces

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lay strips of bacon in a single layer on foil-lined cookie sheets. Bake until lightly done but not crispy. Remove the bacon from the oven and carefully pour off the bacon fat. Combine the brown sugar and pecans in a food processor and pulse until the pecans are finely ground and mixed with the brown sugar. Generously sprinkle each strip of bacon with the brown sugar mixture and return to the oven. Bake until the bacon is crispy and the sugar has begun to melt.

