Recipe: Sweet Potato Sonker

Instructions

Boil sweet potatoes until tender. Cool, peel, and slice enough for 3 cups or more. Grease and line sides of a 2-quart baking dish with your favorite pastry. Pour in 3 cups of sweet potatoes.

Combine:

2 cups boiling water

1 stick butter or margarine

⅔ cup brown sugar

⅛ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon salt

Pour over the sliced sweet potatoes in baking dish. Cover with pastry rolled thin. Dampen edges with fingers dipped in milk and seal edges. Brush top with whole milk. Split top with a paring knife to let steam escape. Bake at 400 degrees until golden brown. Serve warm with ice cream.

This recipe handed down by my mother, Mary (Mallie) Stonestreet

—Valma S. Shepherd, Elkin, North Carolina

From “Sonker Recipes,” first printing, 1980

