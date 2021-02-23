Recipe: Trula Bailey’s Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients

2 medium to large red sweet potatoes, a little shy of two pounds total

½ cup sugar

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons milk

¼ cup Jack Daniel’s or Amaretto

Miniature marshmallows

Instructions

Boil the sweet potatoes in water until they are quite soft. Cool them, remove the skin and place the sweet potatoes in a food processor. Add sugar, butter, milk and whiskey or Amaretto. Blend until light and fluffy. Pour into a greased casserole and top generously with marshmallows. Bake at 350 degrees until hot and the marshmallows begin to melt and to brown.

"Trula Bailey was one of the best cooks we’ve ever known. Born in Vonore, Tennessee, in 1910, she worked for Fred’s uncle and aunt in Athens, Tennessee, for over 50 years, beginning in 1935. Several years before her death in 2002, we sat Trula down and talked food, documenting her recipes that otherwise would never have been written down. This is one of them. True to her Tennessee heritage, Trula always used Jack Daniel’s Sour Mash Whiskey. On occasion, we have substituted Amaretto. We think Trula would have appreciated the innovation." -Fred Sauceman

