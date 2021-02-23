Recipe: Clemson Blue Cheese and Pecan Ham Roll

× Expand Adobestock

Ingredients

6 ounces unsalted butter, at room temperature

6 ounces Clemson Blue Cheese, crumbled

4 ounces Boursin cheese (We used the cracked black pepper variety)

¼ cup pecans, lightly toasted and chopped

2 tablespoons dry sherry

2 pounds ham, thinly sliced

Instructions

In a mixing bowl, combine butter and cheeses. Add pecans and sherry and stir well. Spread the cheese mixture on ham slices and roll. Slice as desired.

—Adapted from a recipe by Christian Thormose, author of the book “Tastes of Clemson Blue Cheese.”

