Recipe: Clemson Blue Cheese and Pecan Ham Roll

Ingredients
- 6 ounces unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 6 ounces Clemson Blue Cheese, crumbled
- 4 ounces Boursin cheese (We used the cracked black pepper variety)
- ¼ cup pecans, lightly toasted and chopped
- 2 tablespoons dry sherry
- 2 pounds ham, thinly sliced
Instructions
In a mixing bowl, combine butter and cheeses. Add pecans and sherry and stir well. Spread the cheese mixture on ham slices and roll. Slice as desired.
—Adapted from a recipe by Christian Thormose, author of the book “Tastes of Clemson Blue Cheese.”
