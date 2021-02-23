Recipe: Clemson Blue Cheese and Pecan Ham Roll

Ingredients  

  • 6 ounces unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 6 ounces Clemson Blue Cheese, crumbled
  • 4 ounces Boursin cheese (We used the cracked black pepper variety)
  • ¼ cup pecans, lightly toasted and chopped
  • 2 tablespoons dry sherry
  • 2 pounds ham, thinly sliced

Instructions

In a mixing bowl, combine butter and cheeses. Add pecans and sherry and stir well. Spread the cheese mixture on ham slices and roll. Slice as desired.

—Adapted from a recipe by Christian Thormose, author of the book “Tastes of Clemson Blue Cheese.”

For more great recipes like this subscribe today!