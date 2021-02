Ingredients

2 lbs Brown ‘N Serve sausage

2 TBS butter or margarine

1 c sugar

1 tsp cinnamon or nutmeg

2 cans sliced pie apples, drained

1 c flour

Instructions

Brown sausage in skillet. Remove sausages; add butter to drippings. Combine sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle over apple slices. Dredge slices in flour. Brown in skillet. Serve sausages and apples together on platter. Makes 8 servings.

