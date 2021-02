Ingredients

2 pounds yellow squash

1 cup mayonnaise

¾ cup Parmesan cheese

1 small onion, chopped

2 eggs, beaten

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

½ cup cracker crumbs in 1 tablespoon melted butter

Slice the squash and cook in boiling water until tender. Drain and combine with remaining ingredients. Top with cracker crumb mixture. Bake in a greased casserole for about 30 minutes at 350 degrees.

