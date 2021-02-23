Recipe: Basic Southern Deviled Eggs

Ingredients

6 large eggs

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 heaping teaspoon prepared yellow mustard

1 heaping tablespoon sweet pickle relish

½ to 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Paprika

Instructions

Boil eggs and peel. Cut eggs in half and place cooked yolks in a small bowl. Mash yolks with a fork. Add mayonnaise, mustard, pickle relish, vinegar, salt, and pepper. Mix and stir until creamy. Taste and adjust seasonings, if needed. Fill the hollowed egg white halves with the yolk mixture. Sprinkle each deviled egg with some paprika. Cover and refrigerate.

