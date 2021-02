Ingredients:

3 eggs

2 TBS. milk

1 ½ c. sugar

2 TBS. flour

½ tsp. nutmeg

3 c. cut up rhubarb

2-3 TBS. butter

8-9 inch unbaked pie crust

Instructions

Beat eggs. Add milk. Combine sugar, flour and nutmeg then add to egg mixture, stirring well. Stir in rhubarb. Pour into pie shell, dot with butter and cover with lattice top if desired. Bake at 400⁰ for 50-60 minutes until set. Serve with ice cream.

