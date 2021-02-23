Recipe: Café at Williams Hardware Pimento Cheese

Ingredients

1 pound cream cheese

½ cup diced pimentos

½ cup mayonnaise, or more as needed

1 ½ pounds shredded cheddar cheese

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Instructions

Heat cream cheese in the microwave at half power. Once it’s softened, place it in a mixing bowl and add pimentos and mayonnaise. Mix to a smooth consistency with very few chunks of cream cheese remaining. Combine with remaining ingredients and mix well. Add more mayonnaise as desired to make pimento cheese smoother and easier to spread. Keep refrigerated for up to a week.

The popular café in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, closed at the end of 2018 after 10 successful years. This is the recipe served by the owners, sisters Joyce and Nancy McCarrell.

