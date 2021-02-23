Recipe: Pearl Jackson’s Parker House Rolls

Ingredients

1 pint milk (In Mrs. Jackson’s parlance, “sweet” milk)

1 package dry yeast or fresh cake yeast

¼ cup lukewarm water

2 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons melted butter or margarine

5 - 6 cups plain flour

1 tablespoon salt

¼ to ½ cup melted butter or margarine

Instructions

Scald milk until a skim comes on top. Set aside to cool. Now dissolve yeast and 1 teaspoon sugar in warm water and allow to get bubbly. Place the milk in a large mixing bowl. Add remaining sugar, melted butter, yeast, half the flour (2 to 3 cups), and mix well. Cover mixture and let set for an hour. Next, add the remaining flour with salt added. Add more flour if needed to make a stiff dough. Cover and let rise to double thickness (approximately 1½ to 2 hours). Punch down and knead on a floured board. Roll dough out on the floured board to ½-inch thickness. Cut in rounds, dip in melted butter, and fold over. Place in a greased pan about ½ inch apart. Cover with waxed paper in a warm place for 45 minutes or less until almost double in size. Bake at 475-500 degrees until a medium brown—around 10 to 15 minutes.

For more great recipes like this subscribe today!