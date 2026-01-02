Slow Travel in 7 States

To journey at a leisurely, intentional pace is to experience the wonders of the Southern Appalachians fully. Start planning your ‘26 travels with these 14 home base destinations, each offering great lodging, trails, arts and cultural sites and more treasures waiting to be discovered by those who linger.
Todd Bush
Hendersonville, North Carolina, offers a walkable downtown.
There are many ways to explore and experience the beauty, culture and history of the Blue Ridge. Day trips for those fortunate enough to live here. Long journeys through miles of mountains with stops along the way. And slow travel — finding a home base, staying awhile and immersing yourself in the local surroundings. It is a leisurely enjoyment, rich with qualitative activities close by, the opportunity to make new friends and the chance to discover familiarity that begets fondness for a new home away from home.
Here are our favorite slow travel spots.
Georgia
Discover Dahlonega
Dahlonega Inn On Main shows golden lighting.
Discover Dahlonega | Jack Anthony
Dicks Creek Falls, near Dahlonega, Georgia.
Discover Dahlonega | Georgia Dept of Natural Resources
Dahlonega Gold Museum displays gold nuggets.
Dahlonega. This location, in the foothills of the north Georgia mountains, was the site of the first major gold rush in the country. Today it is a town of 7,500 residents and a destination for history with a downtown filled with art galleries, boutiques and popular eateries. It is known for its thriving arts scene of music, theatre and festivities and a number of locally owned vineyards and wineries.
Discover Dahlonega
Smith House, Dahlonega, Georgia, has served Southern-style dining over its 100 years.
Book a stay at Dahlonega Inn on Main, built in 1846 on what was “once the old road to Atlanta.” Just blocks from the Square in downtown, the inn features heart pine floors, fireplaces, period décor, private baths and a continental breakfast. Or choose a room, villa or cottage at The Smith House, family owned for more than 100 years and famous for its on-site family-style Southern cooking restaurant. Take a walking tour of town beginning at the Dahlonega Gold Museum housed in the 1836 courthouse, then head to the Crisson and the Consolidated gold mines to try your hand at panning.
Chase waterfalls, including DeSoto Falls and Dicks Creek Falls, in the surrounding wilderness areas. Explore 30 hiking trails — Walden Creek Waterfall Trail is great for beginners — with some even offering access to the Appalachian Trail. Scenic bike rides await for all skill levels on mountain, gravel and paved surfaces. Cycle on highways 52 and 60 for the latter.
Clayton. For a mix of outdoor adventure, downtown charm and delicious eats, choose this mountain destination on the Eastern Continental Divide. With a population of 2,003, Clayton is often referred to as the “Farm-to-Table Capital of Georgia.” In the surrounding area, small family-owned businesses like Ladybug Farms supply local produce and offer tours for visitors interested in learning about sustainable and organic growing techniques. These fresh ingredients are offered at award-winning wineries and are incorporated into the menus of farm-to-table restaurants and cozy cafés.
Adobe Stock
Clayton’s main street offers downtown charm.
For accommodations, consider staying in cottages, at the inn or even give glamping a go at Mountain Aire, only a 12-minute walk from downtown. Or book a bedroom at the 100-year-old property of Beechwood Inn. Here, the homemade gourmet breakfasts are created from fresh, seasonal ingredients and private-label Georgia wine is served at gatherings.
Beechwood Inn Facebook
Clayton, Georgia’s Beechwood Inn presents a touch of history in its rooms.
Walk about downtown for art galleries, boutiques and antique stores, and talk with residents about festivals, events and markets.
Take a short 8-minute drive to the Foxfire Village Museum and Mercantile. “Dedicated to preserving the stories and skills of Appalachia,” this destination offers guided tours, demonstrations and handcrafted goods “that celebrate Appalachian folklife.”
A 15-minute scenic drive away is the highest state park in Georgia — Black Rock Mountain. Come for “the most outstanding scenery in Georgia’s Blue Ridge Mountains” across 1,743 acres of diverse ecosystems.
South Carolina
AllTrails.com | Noah Riley.psd
Greenville County, South Carolina’s Cedar Falls Park features a 200-foot wide falls.
Getty Images
Campbell’s Covered Bridge is 30 minutes from Travelers Rest.
Travelers Rest. Travel 20 minutes north of Greenville to this small town in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Known for its relaxed pace of life, friendly atmosphere and picturesque downtown, this gem is a cozy home base for Main Street fun and outdoor adventures. Spend the day at locally owned salons, spas, boutiques and retro shops, as well as artisan stores and cigar, wine and craft brewery establishments.
Reserve a luxury stay at Hotel Domestique for a unique blend of Old-World style with modern amenities, plus easy access to golfing, fishing, hiking and cycling. Walk or bike the nearby 28-mile Swamp Rabbit Trail. Built on a former railroad line, this paved trail follows the Reedy River, passes through parks and scenic areas and offers opportunities for food and drink along the journey. Grab those binoculars and set out on the 1.3-mile birding hotspot loop trail at Bunched Arrowhead National Heritage Preserve, located just minutes from downtown.
Hotel Domestique
Hotel Domestique in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, is a blend of historic and modern.
Pack a picnic and go for a 30-minute scenic drive to nearby Landrum to see historic Campbell’s Covered Bridge — the state’s only remaining one. Surrounded by an 18-acre park, visitors often find peace and quiet at this little-known destination. Or take a 15-minute drive to Paris Mountain State Park for 15 miles of hiking/biking trails, lakes for fishing and swimming and an education center with interactive exhibits about the history and natural environments of this 1,540-acre park.
The Golden Strip — Simpsonville, Mauldin and Fountain Inn. Select your next destination from one of three corridor towns in Greenville County, nicknamed in the 1950s for the newly installed unlimited water supply. Each town along the route (all with populations under 30,000) offers a family-friendly, slower-paced atmosphere with vibrant downtowns, green spaces and arts and cultural attractions.
Find various accommodation options along the “strip,” including a “tiny home” AirBnB (Simpsonville), the 10,000-square-foot Grand Holland Estate (Mauldin) and various hotels (Fountain Inn). Heritage Park in Simpsonville hosts live entertainment events, and the Mauldin Cultural Center is the spot for more than 1,000 entertainment and arts-related activities each year. Along with year-round festivals, Fountain Inn also has “the most geologically significant vistas” on the Reedy River at Cedar Falls Park.
Fifteen minutes from the northern end of the Golden Strip, find Conestee Nature Preserve. What was once “unwanted property” is now a 640-acre oasis and nature preserve with 13 miles of trails and boardwalks with 11 wildlife observations decks. While in the area, spend the day in the Village of West Greenville. While close to downtown, the vibe here is laid back. This walkable area of restored historic buildings is rich with galleries, boutiques, diverse eateries and indie businesses built by local artists and creators who are happy to share their stories with visitors.
North Carolina
Historic Johnson Farm
The Historic Johnson Farm, near Brevard, North Carolina, offers nature trails, animals and 10 historic structures.
Brevard Music Center
The Brevard Music Center welcomes renowned musicians.
VisitNC.com
The French Broad River yielded the mud for the bricks at the historic Johnson Farm.
Brevard. Tucked into the mountains of western North Carolina is a small community known as the “Land of Waterfalls.” Ideally located next to forests like Pisgah and Dupont, this destination has access to more than 250 waterfalls. Some are easily seen from the roadside, others require a hike and many have unique qualities. Walk behind Moore Cove Falls and Dry Falls. Take a splash at Sliding Rock. See the tallest cascade east of the Rockies at Whitewater Falls, and see a rainbow at, you guessed it, Rainbow Falls.
The new boutique lodging at the Oak Street Inn in town is furnished with handmade Amish furniture, has personalized service and cooks fresh breakfasts each day with locally sourced ingredients. Stay two blocks from the heart of downtown at Campbell House, a comfortable guest house of six rooms within walking distance of over a dozen fine dining, casual eatery and coffee shop establishments.
Getty Images
Hendersonville, North Carolina’s walkable downtown is home to boutiques and more than 25 restaurants, many of which offer dog-friendly outdoor seating.
While meeting artists at galleries, enjoying live music events or attending a performance at the renowned Brevard Music Center, keep an eye open for some of the town’s uniquely famous residents — white squirrels! And take the outdoor Brevard Sculpture Walk to find 25 cultural creations by ten artists.
Set out from Brevard on the 13-mile stretch knows as the Scenic 276 South Fine Art and Craft Corridor. Along the way, you’ll discover craft studios, art galleries, homestyle cooking, produce stands and gorgeous scenery.
Hendersonville. Bring the whole family, including the four-legged members, to this dog-friendly destination known for its welcoming atmosphere and slower pace. The region is rich with apple orchards, and the town is home to cideries, wineries and breweries with tasting rooms and tours. The tree-lined, walkable downtown contains boutiques, shops and more than 25 restaurants where dogs are welcome in outside seating areas.
Dozens of local accommodations are also dog-friendly, like Barkwells; it’s right there in the name! Each of the eight houses has a private fenced yard and “offers vacation rental housing for dogs and their human companions.” For privacy in the woods, stay at Acorn Cabin. This converted mountain barn with modern amenities is located on the owner’s active homestead property.
Stroll the new Ice Cream Trail, which features more than a dozen stops offering frozen deliciousness. Play vintage and contemporary games at the Appalachian Pinball Museum. Stop by the Apple Valley Model Railroad Museum in the historic train depot, and see an impressive collection of gems, fossils and a famous meteorite at the Mineral and Lapidary Museum.
Spend the day at nearby historic Johnson Farm, where every brick in the home was handmade and fired on-site from mud gathered at the French Broad River. Tour 10 structures across the 15-acre property, walk nature trails, enjoy a picnic, visit with the animals and stop by the fiber arts center.
Tennessee
Camp Little Arrow
Little Arrow Outdoor Resort offers tiny homes and cabins for a relaxed stay near Townsend, Tennessee.
Townsend. Known as “The Peaceful Side of the Smokies,” this small town is the perfect slow-travel destination for mountain tranquility. Even though the Great Smoky Mountains is the most visited national park in the country, this access location has but one traffic light. With a population of 628, visitors find just enough amenities without the crowds, noise or flashing neon signs found at busier destinations.
Located right at the edge of the park along the Little River is Little Arrow Outdoor Resort. Bring the RV or tent, rent a tiny home or cabin or stay in one of the glamping structures for a luxurious visit. Discover many options for private cabin rentals sprinkled among the surrounding hillsides. While in town, take a leisurely float down the river, mount up for a relaxing horseback ride through the mountains and grab some unique flavors at the Peaceful Side Social Brewery and Craft Kitchen, a local favorite.
Adobe Stock
Jonesborough, Tennessee’s fame as a storytelling center is augmented by its parks, inns and walkability.
A short distance from town is the opportunity to explore the “Greatest Site Under the Smokies” — Tuckaleechee Caverns. In addition to ancient cave structures, the tallest subterranean waterfall in the eastern United States awaits. Complete your stay with a drive into the park to Cades Cove for an 11-mile loop journey great for spotting wildlife, historic structures and camera-ready scenic views.
Jonesborough. Plan a culturally rich vacation in the state’s oldest town where celebration and preservation of Appalachian heritage abound. Known as the “Storytelling Capital of the World,” this destination of 6,700 residents was founded in 1779 and offers a charming, pedestrian-friendly downtown and numerous events throughout the year.
Meet fellow travelers at the historic Eureka Inn on Main Street. Nine uniquely decorated period rooms, modern amenities, gardens, a courtyard and a spacious front porch create the perfect relaxation destination. Or choose from three rooms or the guest apartment at the restored 1840s Franklin House B&B in downtown. Visit what was once “the finest Inn on the Western Frontier” — now operating as the Chester Inn Museum — to see exhibits, displays and activities. Meet local artisans at the Jonesborough Art Glass Gallery, and stop by the Mill Spring Makers Market for handmade gifts.
Throughout the area, seven local parks offer walking trails, outdoor activities and ample spots for picnics. Nearby Brights Zoo cares for rare and endangered animals. Visitors can interact with these unique species and even become zookeepers for the day. Less than an hour’s drive away, find a hand-carved wooden carousel in Kingsport, dig for fossils at the Gray Fossil Site, fish for trout in the South Holston River and visit the birthplace of country music in Bristol.
Kentucky
Letcher County Tourism
Tanglewood Trail Tunnel, near Whitesburg, is part of a 5-mile walk.
Pikeville. Drive into this once-inaccessible small town via the landmark Pikeville Cut-Through. Surround yourself with mountain scenery, stroll through the Creative Arts District in historic downtown and find treasures at the indoor market known as The Shoppes at 225. Take the self-guided Hatfields and McCoys Historic Driving Tour to learn about this (in)famous feud and visit actual sites.
Comfortable accommodations at the Landmark Hotel are available in this 1920s, four-story brick structure (once the tallest building in town) listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Or choose from pet-friendly rooms and cottages at Jenny Wiley State Park, located 30 minutes away.
Meet locals downtown at the Dueling Barrels distillery, where you can take tours to learn about Appalachian moonshine history and processes and visit the gift shop and visitor center. Taste samples, hear live music and grab a bite to eat at Pearse’s Place.
Getty Images
The Pikeville Cut-Through is a landmark structure in Pikeville, Kentucky.
Walk the historic 390-foot wooden Pauley Bridge for photo opportunities, and enjoy exhibits by local and regional artists at The App (The Appalachian Center for the Arts). Hike 13 miles of trails, ride a horse and paddle 8 miles of river trails at Bob Amos Park. Travel just 30 minutes away to see the “Grand Canyon of the South” — one of the deepest gorges east of the Mississippi — at Breaks Interstate Park.
Whitesburg. Approximately 2,000 residents call this “stunning mountain town” home and have celebrated the scenery by creating five overlooks along the ridge of Pine Mountain. With miles of views from the longest and second-highest mountain range in the state, these overlooks are known as the premier locations for sunsets.
For a stay in town, reserve the Salyer House, a 1924 Sears and Roebuck house completely restored with a fully functioning kitchen, common areas, a gazebo on the hill and six private suites, each with its own bath. For a unique stay, reserve nights in former classrooms and walk the halls of the 1926 Benham Schoolhouse Inn. Originally built as a progressive school for coal miners’ children, this updated structure retains many historic architectural elements. The inn is located only 30 minutes from Whitesburg.
Close to town, the Tanglewood Trail is popular for pedestrian and bike travel and passes parks, businesses, restaurants and farmers markets. This old, repurposed railroad bed travels along the riverside and enters downtown across its 5-mile distance. For the arts and culture traveler, a stop at the Appalshop is a must. While still recovering from flood damage, this nonprofit works tirelessly to “amplify the voices of Appalachia” via films, music, theater, archival preservation and exhibits.
A rare experience awaits in the Lilley Cornett Woods — 554 acres of old growth forest untouched by humans for 150 years! Take a scenic 30-minute drive to experience the flora and fauna on guided two-hour and four-hour trail tours.
Virginia
Seven Bends State Park
Seven Bends State Park is a 20-minute drive from Woodstock, Virginia.
Woodstock. Idyllically located in the Shenandoah Valley between the Blue Ridge and Allegheny Mountains lies this small town of 5,954 residents. As one of the oldest towns in the state, it is a destination rich with history in an atmosphere of quiet serenity. Artifacts and exhibits at the Woodstock Museum have told the stories of early settlers for 50 years, and the 1795 courthouse is the oldest active one west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The town offers a full slate of community activities throughout the year, including hot air ballooning and harness races.
For group travels, reserve Stickley Hall, an 1868 Italianate home with three massive suites, private baths and easy access to Main Street. Just a few miles from town is the Inn at Narrow Passage, a 12-guestroom location that has welcomed travelers since 1740. Be sure to ask the owners for the fascinating tales about this property and its place in American history.
Floyd Country Store
The renowned Floyd Country Store in Floyd, Virginia, is home to live music, crafts and much more.
Discover and taste how much the grapes love their home in the Shenandoah Valley by taking 10-minute drives to several locally owned vineyards. Tastings, tours and knowledgeable vintners await. Within a 20-minute drive, find hiking and fishing at Seven Bends State Park, ancient underground structures at Shenandoah Caverns, walking paths and picnic areas at W.O. Riley Park and a stunning scenic overlook spot called Woodstock Tower.
Floyd. For fans of bluegrass, old-time and Americana music, this one-stoplight town is a must-hear destination on The Crooked Road, Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail. Pack up your guitar, banjo, fiddle or mandolin and join in the Sunday Music Jam sessions and Friday’s informal Outside the Jamboree every week at the Floyd Country Store. Try your talent at open mic night at Dogtown Roadhouse or just grab a local brew and enjoy the performances.
Make sustainability part of your stay with a reservation at the Hotel Floyd, a designated “Virginia Green Lodging” establishment in the heart of downtown. Sleep in the round at a 30-foot yurt with modern amenities, located 1 mile from the center of town. Select from camping options ranging from primitive to full hookup, or stay in the historic Epperly Mill, a lovingly restored and repurposed 1901 grist mill property.
Take the Standing Water-Powered Mills of Floyd County self-driving tour to see 13 historic mills, or stop in the visitor’s center for information about the many cycling trails in the area. Pack binoculars for birdwatching and hiking boots for the 1-mile trail to the summit of nearby Buffalo Mountain. Walk the Barrens Loop Trail for a chance to see rare plants. Travel 6 miles from downtown to reach the Blue Ridge Parkway with stops at Rocky Knob and Mabry Mill, the “most photographed spot on the Parkway.”
West Virginia
HintonHistoricDistric.com
Summers County Courthouse, remodeled several times since its 1876 construction, is one of many historic buildings in Hinton, West Virginia.
Hinton. If railroads and historic architecture set in the mountains beside a river are on your travel list, this C&O railroad former boom town (current population of 2,159) with more than 200 historic buildings from the Victorian era is the perfect spot to visit.
The large historic district is considered a “living museum” and is easily accessible via self-guided walking and driving tours like the Historic Hinton Trivia Tour. Visit the Campbell-Flanagan-Murrell House, the longest-standing residential structure built in circa 1875. Be sure to spend time at the Hinton Railroad Museum and Veterans Memorial Museum while in town.
Upscale boutique accommodations are available at The Guest House Inn on Courthouse Square, built in 1897. Or book a stay along the Greenbrier at River’s Edge Inn, a friendly, family-owned establishment with a vintage motor hotel vibe. For a bit of adventure, consider a stay in the Mountain Creek Lodge in Pipestem Resort State Park (12 miles from town). The lodge has 30 rooms, is open May to October and is only accessible via an aerial tramway ride!
Bundle up for cold weather fun at Winterplace Ski Resort, just 20 miles from town, where you can also night ski. For a round of golf, come to Hinton Elks – Willow Wood Course. For water adventures, travel to nearby Bluestone State Park for boating, swimming, lake fishing and springtime paddling on the Bluestone National Scenic River.
SheenaPendleydp.com
Downtown Lewisburg, West Virginia, is famous for its larger-than-its-size array of shopping and dining.
Lewisburg. Plan an extended stay in this picturesque, historic small town with the cosmopolitan feel of a vibrant arts and culture community. Begin exploring with a stop at the visitor’s center, and take an online guided walking tour, watching for green and gold markers at historic sites. The North House Museum also offers guided tours and cemetery walks.
Shop for antiques, art and handcrafted goods in the walkable downtown, and find meals for all tastes at locally owned restaurants, including French cuisine, Italian fare, wood-fired pizza and tacos, as well as pub and diner delights.
Attend a performance at Greenbrier Valley Theatre, the state’s only year-round professional theater. Check the schedules at nearby locations for live music, dance performances, film screenings and events. The 1939 Lewis Theatre was once a Vaudeville stage, and Carnegie Hall, one of only four in the world, was built in 1902 by the steel magnate and hosts a full calendar of events and gallery exhibits.
Choose from 24 distinctly different rooms in the historic General Lewis Inn & Restaurant, a boutique hotel established in 1929 conveniently located close to downtown. Or select from one of the large, modern rooms at The Escape or a suite in the Thomas Rose Inn, where you can step out the door into the heart of town.
A few miles away is the southern terminus of the Greenbrier River Trail. This 78-mile packed gravel scenic pathway is for non-motorized use and has a gentle, consistent grade.
