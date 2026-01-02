Slow Travel in 7 States

To journey at a leisurely, intentional pace is to experience the wonders of the Southern Appalachians fully. Start planning your ‘26 travels with these 14 home base destinations, each offering great lodging, trails, arts and cultural sites and more treasures waiting to be discovered by those who linger.

× Expand Todd Bush Hendersonville, North Carolina, offers a walkable downtown.

There are many ways to explore and experience the beauty, culture and history of the Blue Ridge. Day trips for those fortunate enough to live here. Long journeys through miles of mountains with stops along the way. And slow travel — finding a home base, staying awhile and immersing yourself in the local surroundings. It is a leisurely enjoyment, rich with qualitative activities close by, the opportunity to make new friends and the chance to discover familiarity that begets fondness for a new home away from home.

Here are our favorite slow travel spots.

Georgia

× 1 of 3 Expand Discover Dahlonega Dahlonega Inn On Main shows golden lighting. × 2 of 3 Expand Discover Dahlonega | Jack Anthony Dicks Creek Falls, near Dahlonega, Georgia. × 3 of 3 Expand Discover Dahlonega | Georgia Dept of Natural Resources Dahlonega Gold Museum displays gold nuggets. Prev Next

Dahlonega. This location, in the foothills of the north Georgia mountains, was the site of the first major gold rush in the country. Today it is a town of 7,500 residents and a destination for history with a downtown filled with art galleries, boutiques and popular eateries. It is known for its thriving arts scene of music, theatre and festivities and a number of locally owned vineyards and wineries.

Expand Discover Dahlonega Smith House, Dahlonega, Georgia, has served Southern-style dining over its 100 years.

Book a stay at Dahlonega Inn on Main, built in 1846 on what was “once the old road to Atlanta.” Just blocks from the Square in downtown, the inn features heart pine floors, fireplaces, period décor, private baths and a continental breakfast. Or choose a room, villa or cottage at The Smith House, family owned for more than 100 years and famous for its on-site family-style Southern cooking restaurant. Take a walking tour of town beginning at the Dahlonega Gold Museum housed in the 1836 courthouse, then head to the Crisson and the Consolidated gold mines to try your hand at panning.

Chase waterfalls, including DeSoto Falls and Dicks Creek Falls, in the surrounding wilderness areas. Explore 30 hiking trails — Walden Creek Waterfall Trail is great for beginners — with some even offering access to the Appalachian Trail. Scenic bike rides await for all skill levels on mountain, gravel and paved surfaces. Cycle on highways 52 and 60 for the latter.

Clayton. For a mix of outdoor adventure, downtown charm and delicious eats, choose this mountain destination on the Eastern Continental Divide. With a population of 2,003, Clayton is often referred to as the “Farm-to-Table Capital of Georgia.” In the surrounding area, small family-owned businesses like Ladybug Farms supply local produce and offer tours for visitors interested in learning about sustainable and organic growing techniques. These fresh ingredients are offered at award-winning wineries and are incorporated into the menus of farm-to-table restaurants and cozy cafés.

× Expand Adobe Stock Clayton’s main street offers downtown charm.

For accommodations, consider staying in cottages, at the inn or even give glamping a go at Mountain Aire, only a 12-minute walk from downtown. Or book a bedroom at the 100-year-old property of Beechwood Inn. Here, the homemade gourmet breakfasts are created from fresh, seasonal ingredients and private-label Georgia wine is served at gatherings.

Expand Beechwood Inn Facebook Clayton, Georgia’s Beechwood Inn presents a touch of history in its rooms.

Walk about downtown for art galleries, boutiques and antique stores, and talk with residents about festivals, events and markets.

Take a short 8-minute drive to the Foxfire Village Museum and Mercantile. “Dedicated to preserving the stories and skills of Appalachia,” this destination offers guided tours, demonstrations and handcrafted goods “that celebrate Appalachian folklife.”

A 15-minute scenic drive away is the highest state park in Georgia — Black Rock Mountain. Come for “the most outstanding scenery in Georgia’s Blue Ridge Mountains” across 1,743 acres of diverse ecosystems.

South Carolina

× 1 of 2 Expand AllTrails.com | Noah Riley.psd Greenville County, South Carolina’s Cedar Falls Park features a 200-foot wide falls. × 2 of 2 Expand Getty Images Campbell’s Covered Bridge is 30 minutes from Travelers Rest. Prev Next

Travelers Rest. Travel 20 minutes north of Greenville to this small town in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Known for its relaxed pace of life, friendly atmosphere and picturesque downtown, this gem is a cozy home base for Main Street fun and outdoor adventures. Spend the day at locally owned salons, spas, boutiques and retro shops, as well as artisan stores and cigar, wine and craft brewery establishments.

Reserve a luxury stay at Hotel Domestique for a unique blend of Old-World style with modern amenities, plus easy access to golfing, fishing, hiking and cycling. Walk or bike the nearby 28-mile Swamp Rabbit Trail. Built on a former railroad line, this paved trail follows the Reedy River, passes through parks and scenic areas and offers opportunities for food and drink along the journey. Grab those binoculars and set out on the 1.3-mile birding hotspot loop trail at Bunched Arrowhead National Heritage Preserve, located just minutes from downtown.

Expand Hotel Domestique Hotel Domestique in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, is a blend of historic and modern.

Pack a picnic and go for a 30-minute scenic drive to nearby Landrum to see historic Campbell’s Covered Bridge — the state’s only remaining one. Surrounded by an 18-acre park, visitors often find peace and quiet at this little-known destination. Or take a 15-minute drive to Paris Mountain State Park for 15 miles of hiking/biking trails, lakes for fishing and swimming and an education center with interactive exhibits about the history and natural environments of this 1,540-acre park.

The Golden Strip — Simpsonville, Mauldin and Fountain Inn. Select your next destination from one of three corridor towns in Greenville County, nicknamed in the 1950s for the newly installed unlimited water supply. Each town along the route (all with populations under 30,000) offers a family-friendly, slower-paced atmosphere with vibrant downtowns, green spaces and arts and cultural attractions.

Find various accommodation options along the “strip,” including a “tiny home” AirBnB (Simpsonville), the 10,000-square-foot Grand Holland Estate (Mauldin) and various hotels (Fountain Inn). Heritage Park in Simpsonville hosts live entertainment events, and the Mauldin Cultural Center is the spot for more than 1,000 entertainment and arts-related activities each year. Along with year-round festivals, Fountain Inn also has “the most geologically significant vistas” on the Reedy River at Cedar Falls Park.

Fifteen minutes from the northern end of the Golden Strip, find Conestee Nature Preserve. What was once “unwanted property” is now a 640-acre oasis and nature preserve with 13 miles of trails and boardwalks with 11 wildlife observations decks. While in the area, spend the day in the Village of West Greenville. While close to downtown, the vibe here is laid back. This walkable area of restored historic buildings is rich with galleries, boutiques, diverse eateries and indie businesses built by local artists and creators who are happy to share their stories with visitors.

North Carolina

× 1 of 3 Expand Historic Johnson Farm The Historic Johnson Farm, near Brevard, North Carolina, offers nature trails, animals and 10 historic structures. × 2 of 3 Expand Brevard Music Center The Brevard Music Center welcomes renowned musicians. × 3 of 3 Expand VisitNC.com The French Broad River yielded the mud for the bricks at the historic Johnson Farm. Prev Next

Brevard. Tucked into the mountains of western North Carolina is a small community known as the “Land of Waterfalls.” Ideally located next to forests like Pisgah and Dupont, this destination has access to more than 250 waterfalls. Some are easily seen from the roadside, others require a hike and many have unique qualities. Walk behind Moore Cove Falls and Dry Falls. Take a splash at Sliding Rock. See the tallest cascade east of the Rockies at Whitewater Falls, and see a rainbow at, you guessed it, Rainbow Falls.

The new boutique lodging at the Oak Street Inn in town is furnished with handmade Amish furniture, has personalized service and cooks fresh breakfasts each day with locally sourced ingredients. Stay two blocks from the heart of downtown at Campbell House, a comfortable guest house of six rooms within walking distance of over a dozen fine dining, casual eatery and coffee shop establishments.

Expand Getty Images Hendersonville, North Carolina’s walkable downtown is home to boutiques and more than 25 restaurants, many of which offer dog-friendly outdoor seating.

While meeting artists at galleries, enjoying live music events or attending a performance at the renowned Brevard Music Center, keep an eye open for some of the town’s uniquely famous residents — white squirrels! And take the outdoor Brevard Sculpture Walk to find 25 cultural creations by ten artists.

Set out from Brevard on the 13-mile stretch knows as the Scenic 276 South Fine Art and Craft Corridor. Along the way, you’ll discover craft studios, art galleries, homestyle cooking, produce stands and gorgeous scenery.

Hendersonville. Bring the whole family, including the four-legged members, to this dog-friendly destination known for its welcoming atmosphere and slower pace. The region is rich with apple orchards, and the town is home to cideries, wineries and breweries with tasting rooms and tours. The tree-lined, walkable downtown contains boutiques, shops and more than 25 restaurants where dogs are welcome in outside seating areas.

Dozens of local accommodations are also dog-friendly, like Barkwells; it’s right there in the name! Each of the eight houses has a private fenced yard and “offers vacation rental housing for dogs and their human companions.” For privacy in the woods, stay at Acorn Cabin. This converted mountain barn with modern amenities is located on the owner’s active homestead property.

Stroll the new Ice Cream Trail, which features more than a dozen stops offering frozen deliciousness. Play vintage and contemporary games at the Appalachian Pinball Museum. Stop by the Apple Valley Model Railroad Museum in the historic train depot, and see an impressive collection of gems, fossils and a famous meteorite at the Mineral and Lapidary Museum.

Spend the day at nearby historic Johnson Farm, where every brick in the home was handmade and fired on-site from mud gathered at the French Broad River. Tour 10 structures across the 15-acre property, walk nature trails, enjoy a picnic, visit with the animals and stop by the fiber arts center.

Tennessee

× Expand Camp Little Arrow Little Arrow Outdoor Resort offers tiny homes and cabins for a relaxed stay near Townsend, Tennessee.

Townsend. Known as “The Peaceful Side of the Smokies,” this small town is the perfect slow-travel destination for mountain tranquility. Even though the Great Smoky Mountains is the most visited national park in the country, this access location has but one traffic light. With a population of 628, visitors find just enough amenities without the crowds, noise or flashing neon signs found at busier destinations.

Located right at the edge of the park along the Little River is Little Arrow Outdoor Resort. Bring the RV or tent, rent a tiny home or cabin or stay in one of the glamping structures for a luxurious visit. Discover many options for private cabin rentals sprinkled among the surrounding hillsides. While in town, take a leisurely float down the river, mount up for a relaxing horseback ride through the mountains and grab some unique flavors at the Peaceful Side Social Brewery and Craft Kitchen, a local favorite.

Expand Adobe Stock Jonesborough, Tennessee’s fame as a storytelling center is augmented by its parks, inns and walkability.

A short distance from town is the opportunity to explore the “Greatest Site Under the Smokies” — Tuckaleechee Caverns. In addition to ancient cave structures, the tallest subterranean waterfall in the eastern United States awaits. Complete your stay with a drive into the park to Cades Cove for an 11-mile loop journey great for spotting wildlife, historic structures and camera-ready scenic views.

Jonesborough. Plan a culturally rich vacation in the state’s oldest town where celebration and preservation of Appalachian heritage abound. Known as the “Storytelling Capital of the World,” this destination of 6,700 residents was founded in 1779 and offers a charming, pedestrian-friendly downtown and numerous events throughout the year.

Meet fellow travelers at the historic Eureka Inn on Main Street. Nine uniquely decorated period rooms, modern amenities, gardens, a courtyard and a spacious front porch create the perfect relaxation destination. Or choose from three rooms or the guest apartment at the restored 1840s Franklin House B&B in downtown. Visit what was once “the finest Inn on the Western Frontier” — now operating as the Chester Inn Museum — to see exhibits, displays and activities. Meet local artisans at the Jonesborough Art Glass Gallery, and stop by the Mill Spring Makers Market for handmade gifts.

Throughout the area, seven local parks offer walking trails, outdoor activities and ample spots for picnics. Nearby Brights Zoo cares for rare and endangered animals. Visitors can interact with these unique species and even become zookeepers for the day. Less than an hour’s drive away, find a hand-carved wooden carousel in Kingsport, dig for fossils at the Gray Fossil Site, fish for trout in the South Holston River and visit the birthplace of country music in Bristol.

Kentucky

× Expand Letcher County Tourism Tanglewood Trail Tunnel, near Whitesburg, is part of a 5-mile walk.

Pikeville. Drive into this once-inaccessible small town via the landmark Pikeville Cut-Through. Surround yourself with mountain scenery, stroll through the Creative Arts District in historic downtown and find treasures at the indoor market known as The Shoppes at 225. Take the self-guided Hatfields and McCoys Historic Driving Tour to learn about this (in)famous feud and visit actual sites.