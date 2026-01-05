Conserving Carolina Reaches 50,000-Acre Milestone

× Expand Max Cooper/Conserving Carolina Joel Ridge Nature Preserve near Lake Lure is a recent protection by Conserving Carolina.

The nonprofit Conserving Carolina organization is celebrating reaching a milestone of 50,000 acres protected across western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina.

The organization’s work, marked by collaborative partnerships and philanthropy at all levels, includes opening 32 new parks and trails, spearheading a 100+ mile trail network, advancing 50 miles of new rail-trails and “connecting people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds to the great outdoors,” according to its website. Among the projects it highlights are the DuPont State Recreational Forest, Chimney Rock State Park, Headwaters State Forest and Little White Oak Mountain.

“From iconic landmarks to critical wildlife habitats, your support has helped protect tens of thousands of acres of parks, greenways, forests, wetlands, rivers, summer camps, and family farms,” the group wrote to its supporters, adding that many of the now-protected places had been slated for development.

Conserving Carolina was formed in 2017 with the merger of two land trusts, the Carolina Mountain Land Conservancy, begun in 1994, and the Pacolet Area Conservancy.

“With more people moving to our region and the threat of extreme weather, we need to protect and restore nature to make our landscapes more resilient,” the group says. “Conserving land ensures we have natural areas that make our region special and provides more places for all of us to connect with the outdoors.”

conservingcarolina.org

