January/February Skywatch: Is the Brightest Star the closest?

Stars are without a doubt far, even the closest ones. Consider that a light-year — a distance term tossed around lightly — equals almost 6 trillion miles, some 64,000 times the distance to our sun. In our winter evening sky, which star is closest? Is it bright, nearly imperceptible or somewhere between?

Climbing in the southeast in January early-evening and rising to its highest elevation in the south in early February is the brightest star in the night sky, Sirius. Shining at not quite 9 light-years from our little world, it is the closest star visible to the unaided eye in our Blue Ridge skies anytime of year. So, it is bright because it is close. But it is also bright because it is intrinsically much more luminous than our sun, 25 times more so.

Oh, and the farthest bright luminary in the winter sky? Look northwest of Sirius for Rigel sitting at the southwestern corner of Orion. It lies 100 times Sirius’ distance at over 800 light-years.

While it is difficult to state with certainty, the farthest of the brighter stars in the sky may very well fall on Aludra, the southeastern member of a stellar triangle lying to the southeast of Sirius. It is over 2,000 light-years away or well over 200 times the distance to “close” Sirius!

