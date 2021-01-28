A COLD CHRISTMAS WALK: DECEMBER 2020 HIKES

The Greatest Day Hiker heads up Mill Mountain on Christmas Day, 2020.

December 5: At Carvins Cove, Horsepen and Lakeside trails out and back. 4 miles

This easy hike got a tiny dose of adventure on this day, as the recent days of rains had raised the flows of creeks into Carvins Cove that we could find no rock-hop way across one of them. It had been a minute since The Day Hiker had had to take off her shoes to wade a stream on a winter day, and so of course she protested a bit before we made our way across toward lunch; and offered no squawk at all on the way back.

December 12. Trails of Poor Mountain preserve. 4 miles

We came across more people than expected on this walk, and even had one couple looking longingly at our lunch spot along the creek at the walk’s low point, until the found their own rock.

December 19. Appalachian Trail south from Daleville to Carvins Cove overlook and back. 5.6 miles.

Good climb, good views, good lunch and on back down the mountain.

December 25. Up Mill Mountain for a very cold and snowy picnic, and back down. 4 miles

We celebrated Christmas with our sons and their families on different days through the holiday period—one family at a time, out back of the house around the firepit. So on the big day itself, they were home with families, leaving us with our first-ever Christmas Day hike. We went up the back side of the mountain via the Wood Thrush and Ridge Line trails to the top of the mountain, where we had our choice of any picnic table we wanted! We chose one facing the sun, and got occasional glimpses but not enough sustained presence to make for any warmth. We took the short way down, via the Star Trail.

December 29. At Carvins Cove, Hidee Ho, Brushy Mountain, Buck and Hotel trails loop. 5.2 miles

The last hike of the year—number 70 for the 12 months—took us up to the Brushy Mountain ridge line, a favorite spot for lunch, what with the good climb to it and the views across the valley at McAfee Knob. We closed out the year with 377.6 miles for the year, just about our average of the recent years.