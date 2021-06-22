Hikes: April-May '21

× Expand Gail makes her way up Brushy Mountain.

April 3: Appalachian Trail from U.S. 220 to Fulhardt Knob ridgeline and back. 6 miles

Going the “wrong” way from 220—not toward Hay Rock, but up over the little bald and onto Fullhardt—is always amazingly lonesome compared to the other direction.

April 10: Appalachian Trail from U.S. 220 to “Hey Rock” overlook of Carvins Cove and back. 5.2 miles

Full of other hikers as per usual.

April 17: At Peaks of Otter, Elk Run loop and Harkening Hill-Johnson Farm loop. 4 miles

Good easy fun with lunch atop Harkening Hill.

April 18. At Carvins Cove, Horse Pen and Lakeside trails to lake-side point and back. 4 miles

A favorite and relaxing lunch spot beside the reservoir.

April 25: Tinker Creek Greenway to Carvins Cove and back. 4.8 miles.

Another fine lunch spot beside the water.

April 29: Belfast and Sulphur Spring trails and back. 6 miles.

We’d not been up past the Devils Marble Yard for several years, and on this occasion of one hiker’s 75th birthday, the legs could tell, both on the way up and even more acutely on the way down.

May 1: Mill Mountain Star Trail up and down. 3.4 miles

Ava, Grayson, Mabel and Reese pause atop Mill Mountain, May 1, 2021.

Our favorite family hike, as two grandparents, three parents and five grandkids made the walk, with another parent and two more grandkids meeting us at the top for a good lunch.

May 8. On Mill Mountain, the Riser and Ridgeline trails to the top and back. 4 miles

Up the other side of the mountain.

May 15. Appalachian Trail from Jennings Creek south to viewpoint and back. 5.2 miles.

We still climb mountains, just less-tall ones.

May 22: At Carvins Cove, the Royalty, Brushy Mountain, Gauntlet loop. 4.5 miles

Another less-tall mountain climb with the good view of McAfee Knob for lunch.

May 31: Appalachian Trail from U.S. 220 to Carvins Cove view and back. 5.2 miles

A lesson we should have learned long ago: At the end of a three-day weekend and from one of the largest and easiest-to-get-to A.T. access points in the state, don’t walk in, because you will cross a nearly constant stream of hikers about to finish their multi-day crossing of Virginia’s Triple Crown—Dragon’s tooth, McAfee and Tinker Cliffs. Not a terrible thing, just a kinda crowded one.