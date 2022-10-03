Kurt's Hikes: Feb-Sept, 2022

Kurt Rheinheimer Gail stays comfy in rain under the tarp at Carvins Cove, 9/11/22.

Our hikes from February through September included our 18th annual Valentine’s Day visit to Apple Orchard Falls; and several firsts, including Virginia’s Channels and a section of the Fiery Gizzard near Chattanooga, Tennessee.

But one easy, oft-done (three times over this time period) hike stood out: The trails at Carvins Cove offer countless loops, out-and-backs and more, and that easy favorite is from the Timberview parking area, by far the smallest and least-used of the three access points to the preserve. On a threatening September 11, ours was the only car in the lot as we started down the easy Horsepen Trail, armed with full rain gear and some trepidation from the Greatest Day Hiker Of Them All. But given the rains of the recent days, she soon found an interest to pull her away from the weather threat: innumerable and variously shaped and colored mushrooms, of which she collected some nifty photos. At the end of the Horsepen, the Lakeside Trail begins along what on this day was close to full pond and then ascends fairly gently along the flank of Brushy Mountain before descending again to parallel the shoreline. We reached out favorite point of land for lunch having experienced no rain, and began to set up the lunch furniture (Helinox!) at the edge of the water, at which time—as if on cue—light rain began to fall.

We don’t use it often, but we’ve become fairly adept at deploying our rain tarp, quicky retreating up the bank far enough to tie its corners to four convenient trees. We are usually leisurely with lunch, and this day—with the sound of variously intense rainfall safely above us—we sat in our chairs for the usual hour or so. And when we were done, again on cue, the rain stopped.

We walked back with The Day Hiker snapping shots of mushrooms she’d missed on the way, and with not a drop falling on us as we returned to the car.