Kurt's Hikes: Oct-Dec, 2022

Our fall hikes included lots of old favorites, a few urban walks and three great family hikes, with grandkids as young as 5 along for hikes of nearly eight miles total—in the cold! Andy, 5, led the way on a walk to Cove Mountain Shelter and Mabel, 6, braved ice and cold and little-traction shoes on the walk to partially frozen Apple Orchard Falls.

October 1. Urban hike from home to Tanglewood Mall and back. 6 miles

October 8. Appalachian Trail from U.S. 11 to Fullhardt Knob ridge line and back. 6.2

October 16. After bike rides to downtown Roanoke for GOFest, a walk from Elmwood Park through Southeast Roanoke to Roanoke River Greenway and back to Elmwood. 4

October 22. At Carvins Cove, Horse Pen and Lakeside trails to favorite waterside lunch spot and back. 4

October 29. On Mill Mountain, Star, Woodthrush, Monument trails through South Roanoke to Athens Grill and back. 6

November 4. Home to downtown Roanoke for lunch at Big Lick Brewery and back. 5.6

November 12. Appalachian Trail from Va 614 north to Bryant Ridge Shelter and back. A challenging family hike with several hard-working grandkids and their parents. 7.8