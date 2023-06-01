Kurt's Hikes: Jan-May, 2023

One highlight of the walks of the first five months of the year was a semi-surprise for The Day Hiker when, upon our arrival at the base of the Star Trail up Roanoke Mountain, pretty much the whole dang family (all but the Raleigh family) was there and ready to join us for a walk up the mountain for a picnic lunch.

March 5: On the way up the Star Trail.

March 5: Lunch atop Mill Mountain was highlighted by barbecue.

March 5: On the surprise family hike for the birthday of The Greatest Day Hiker of Them All, the grandkids pretty much took over the play area atop Mill Mountain.

January 1: Tinker Creek Greenway from Plantation Road to Carvins Cove and back. 5.2 miles

January 7: At Carvins Cove, Horse Pen and Lakeside trails to point on the water and back. 4.0

January 15: Repeat of the easy and lovely one just above. 4.0

January 22: Urban walk from home to downtown Roanoke’s Beamer’s 25 and back. 5.4

January 29: Urban walk from home to downtown Roanoke’s 202 Social House and back. 5.6

May 27: Young Andy carried this load for the last mile of the Horsepen Trail, to "build my muscles."

February 5: Appalachian Trail from Va. 635 near Mountain Lake to ridgeline and back. 5.0

February 11: Urban walk from home to downtown Roanoke’s Bernard’s Gastropub and back. 5.6

February 14: 19th annual Valentine’s Day walk from FR 59 to Apple Orchard Falls and back. 4.0

February 19: On Mill Mountain, Star, Monument, Riser, Big Sunny trails loop to Fork in the Alley and back. 6.0

February 26: Appalachian Trail from US 220 Daleville to Carvins Cove viewpoint and back. 5.4

March 5: Mill Mountain Star Trail up and back all family hike for birthday of The Greatest Day Hiker Of Them All. 3.0

March 11: On Mill Mountain, the Star, Woodthrush, Ridgeline, Riser and Crystal Spring trails with lunch at Fork in the Alley in the middle. 6.0

May 27: Eloise was pleased with building carrying capacity around her pack along the Horsepen Trail.

March 18: Appalachian Trail from U.S. 11 north to Fullhardt Knob ridge line and back. 6.6

March 25: Andy Layne and Appalachian trails from VA 779 to Tinker Cliffs and back. 7.2

March 31: Urban hike from home to downtown Roanoke and back with Bernard’s in the middle for lunch. 6.0

April 8: Appalachian Trail from James River bridge south to lunch and back. 5.2

April 15: Appalachian Trail Black Horse Gap to Harveys Knob overlook and back. 5.0

April 21: Chestnut Ridge Loop Trail. 5.4

April 28: On Mill Mountain, Star and Monument trails to Athens Grill for Kurt’s birthday lunch and back via Roanoke River Greenway. 5.0

April 29: Flat Top Mountain up and back from Blue Ridge Parkway. 5.2

May 6-7: Beach walks at Cherry Grove, SC 4.0

May 12: Urban walk from home to downtown Roanoke for lunch at Bernard’s and back. 6.0

May 20: Appalachian Trail from U.S. 220 to Carvins Cove overlook and back. 5.2