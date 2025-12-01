Kurt's Hikes: The Last Dispatch

As I conclude my tenure with Blue Ridge Country magazine, which began with its founding in 1988, I will not conclude the weekly woods walks with The Greatest Day Hiker Of Them All.

This post will be, however, the last Hikes report on BlueRidgeCountry.com.

Kurt and Gail atop Cascade Mountain, Adirondacks New York, July 22

Lament should range from non-existent to what-the-heck-happened-to-them-anyway? As in, back in the early years of the nearly 22-year oddity, the (then-weekly!) hike reports came with an anecdote—mostly love notes to The Day Hiker—and a photo. Over the years, as the terrain has become an old friend instead of an adventure, as more hikes became urban, as the old legs came to average about a 5-mile hike instead of the 10-plus back in the day, as the reports moved from weekly to monthly to once a dang year, the hike listings are just that—a brief statistical record of an odd odyssey, with a few highlights.

Jan 1: Salt Pond Rd/AT out and back. 7.8 miles

Jan 11: Home via Roanoke River Greenway to Green Goat and back. 5.0

Jan 18: Home to downtown Roanoke and back. 6.5

Jan 26: Little Rocky Row Trail up and back (with ice blocking Gail, Eric, Ava and me from reaching Fullers Rock). 5.0

Feb 1: At Carvins Cove, Horse Pen and Lakeside trails out and back. 4.0

Feb 8: The boys (and a few girls, not including The Day Hiker) head into the cold Grayson Highlands for a pretty-grueling 7.7-miler under full packs.

Feb 9: The easy way back to The Scales from Wise Shelter is only 1.5 miles.

Feb 14: The 21st annual walk to Apple Orchard Falls for the luckiest guy, walking with The Greatest Day Hiker Of Them All every time. 4.0

Feb 22: Another great family hike, this one in Douthat State Park in the cold and snow: 10.5 mile loop!

Mar 2: Up the (Roanoke) Star Trail and back. 3.4

Mar 7: In Asheville, from Hotel Indigo to Grove Park Inn and back. 6.2

Mar 15: Home to downtown Roanoke and back. 6.5

Mar 23: Andy Layne and AT to Tinker Cliffs and back. 7.6

Mar 30: Bottom Creek Gorge trials loop. 5.0

Apr 4: Over Mill Mountain via Monument trail to downtown Roanoke and back. 5.0

The family pauses at the top of Bald Knob, Acadia National Park, Maine, July 27

Apr 12: Tinker Creek Greenway from Plantation Rd to Carvins Cove and back. 4.8

Apr 20: Chestnut Ridge Loop Trail. 5.4

Apr 27: Over Mill Mountain into South Roanoke and back. 5.0

May 4: AT from US 220 to “Little Hay Rock” and back. 5.2

May 11: Home to downtown Roanoke and back. 6.0

May 18: Tinker Creek Greenway from Plantation Road to Carvins Cove and back. 4.8

May 25: Tinker Creek Greenway from Plantation Road to Carvins Cove and back. 4.8

Jun 1: At Carvins Cove, Horse Pen and Lakeside trails out and back. 4.0

Jun 8: Roanoke River Greenway hike/hike. 8.0

Jun 15: Home to downtown Roanoke and back. 6.0

Jun 20: Home to downtown Roanoke and back. 6.0

Jun 28: Mill Mountain Monument trail to downtown Roanoke and back. 5.8

Jul 5: At Peaks of Otter, Abbott Lake and Harkening Hill trails. 5.0

Jul 12: Trails of Read Mountain. 5.4

Jul19: Ocean City, MD Boardwalk. 4.0

Jul 22: Cascade Mtn in the Adirondacks up and down. 5.0. The hardest 5 miles we’ve ever walked, but the spectacular 360 at the top made it worth it.

Jul 26-Aug 2: On the family vacation to a wonderfully rambling giant old house on the edge of Acadia National Park, a series of glorious hikes including Bald Peak, Jordan Pond, downtown Bar Harbor and others. 20 miles

Aug 3: Rehoboth Beach, Delaware boardwalk. 4

Aug 10: From home on Roanoke River Greenway and back. 3

Ava, Gail, Kurt, Eric at Apple Orchard Falls, September 7