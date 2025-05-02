Birds of the Blue Ridge: Black-and-white Warbler

This striped little bird is about the size of our chickadees and “creeps” up and down trees like our nuthatches.

× Expand Robin Edwards

The Black-and-white Warbler is common during breeding season. They arrive early for an extended stay and usually prefer to nest at the base of trees in forests. The spot will be hidden amongst bushes, rocks, fallen logs and occasionally atop a tree stump close to the ground. Both sexes build with the female taking the lead in construction.

Listen for their song, the sound of a “squeaky, rusty wheel,” to spot this handsome bird.

Fun Fact

One banded female Black-and-white Warbler reached the age of 11 years and three months.

How to Identify a Black-and-white Warbler

The signature identifiers for this warbler are its behaviors and bold black and white stripes (earning it the birders’ nickname – “Zebra Warbler”). Watch trunks of trees for up, down and around creeping while they forage for insects in the bark.

Black-and-white Warbler Habitat

This bird prefers deciduous, mixed and second-growth forests with trees of varying ages.

Conservation Note

The Black-and-white Warblers migrate at night and face human-made hazards like tall buildings and towers. While common, their numbers have declined over the past 50 years.

ABOUT THIS SERIES:

“Birds of the Blue Ridge” showcases frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. For over four decades, Angela Minor has traveled with binoculars and field guides across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean and seven European countries. She is a contributing editor with BRC magazine and a freelance writer, penning travel and nature feature articles for several regional and national print publications. Angela created and authored the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest.

