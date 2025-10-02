October’s Wild Edible: Mullein

Earlier, this year, a lone mullein plant appeared along the fence that encloses my garden, which made me curious about this plant. What I learned is that mullein is omnipresent across the Blue Ridge Mountains, typically growing along roadsides and at the edges of fields and forests. Verbascum Thapsus is native to Europe and Asia and has naturalized across most of North America. Although no part of the plant can be eaten, it nevertheless has some uses says Clay Morris, a naturalist for Ashby Gap Outfitters.

× Expand Bruce Ingram Mullein growing in Ingram's backyard.

“Mullein is reputedly good medicinally for bronchial issues,” he says. “The leaves can be dried, then infused into a tea. Also in a pinch, it makes good toilet paper.”

The it that Morris is referring to are the long (often running seven or more inches) hairy, green leaflets that surround the base. This plant is a biennial and during its second year sends upward a long spike (often running four, five or more feet tall) that is adorned with small, yellow flowers. The seeds that are later produced are not edible and can cause diarrhea, vomiting and other issues.

Bruce and Elaine Ingram wrote Living the Locavore Lifestyle about living off the land. For more information: bruceingramoutdoors@gmail.com.