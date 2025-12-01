December's Wild Edible: Purple-Spored Puffball

One early December as I was walking across a field that borders our Botetourt County, Virginia, land, I came across a mushroom that I had long looked for … the purple-spored puffball, Calvatia cyathiformis. And what a sight it was, looking like someone had stuck an 8-inch-tall snowman in the opening with a softball-size bottom and a baseball-size top.

× Expand Bruce Ingram A purple-spored puffball growing in a field in Botetourt County, VA.

After taking a few pictures of this choice edible mushroom, I knew exactly what had to happen next. If I cut into the puffball and pure white flesh existed, Elaine and I would enjoy several days of superb meat and/or egg and mushroom entrees. If conversely, any hint of purple appeared, then the mushroom was already beginning to form spores and would be inedible. Fortuitously, the former situation was confirmed, and we would soon understand why this puffball family member is so esteemed.

The purple-spored typically grows in this region’s fields, often appearing from October through December and into early January. They are still around from mid to late January but by then they are often a sunken lump of pinkish/purple glob. As is true with most all edible mushrooms, the purple-spored has to be cooked before eating and should never be consumed raw. I consult field guides and mushroom club members before consuming a mushroom new to me. Consider doing the same.

Bruce and Elaine Ingram will profile a different wild edible every month. For more information on their book Living the Locavore Lifestyle, contact them at bruceingramoutdoors@gmail.com.