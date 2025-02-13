Birds of the Blue Ridge: White-breasted Nuthatch

This “pointy” little bird announces itself with a distinctive nasal “honk.”

They often hang out with Titmice and Chickadees during the winter. Sunflower seeds and peanuts are favorite foods and they will visit backyard feeders for these treats. The White-breasted Nuthatch flies to and from feeders all day, carrying away and wedging seeds and nuts into the bark crevices of nearby trees.

This species nests in cavities and may use appropriately-sized and -placed nest boxes. The female completes all building activities. Once they find a “good home,” they may reuse it again and again. The male and female stay together year-round.

Fun Facts

A nesting pair of White-breasted Nuthatches sometimes hold a crushed insect in their bill and sweep the inside and outside of the nest cavity with this makeshift “broom.” It seems that this little bird is a bit of a science nerd since “chemical secretions of insects may help repel predators” (Audubon).

How to Identify a White-breasted Nuthatch

This resourceful and adaptable little bird has a distinctive white face and black crown stripe (sometimes gray on females) with blueish-gray feathers above. They can easily be identified creeping around tree trunks and branches, often upside-down.

White-breasted Nuthatch Habitat

Mature forests, woodland edges, suburbs and parks with large trees.

Conservation Note

This species is of low conservation concern as their numbers are stable and/or on the rise.

ABOUT THIS SERIES:

“Birds of the Blue Ridge” showcases frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. For over four decades, Angela Minor has traveled with binoculars and field guides across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean and seven European countries. She is a contributing editor with BRC magazine and a freelance writer, penning travel and nature feature articles for several regional and national print publications. Angela created and authored the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest.

