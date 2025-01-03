January’s Wild Edible: Cattails

Cattails are native plants throughout the Blue Ridge. For that matter, Typha latifolia thrives in all 50 of the states except Hawaii, and it is one of the few wild edibles that can be enjoyed in January. Clay Morris, who is the foraging expert for Ashby Gap Adventures, explains how to enjoy the rhizome part of the plant this winter.

Bruce Ingram Clay Morris examining a cattail in a Shenandoah Valley pond.

“The rhizome is a root that runs horizontally underground,” he says. “The plant spreads as new shoots will emerge from the rhizomes as they creep outward. Follow the stem down into the muck until you find a thick root, usually about an inch thick. Gently pull the rhizome out of the mud until you come to another stem. Cut the rhizome free from the second stem, then trim off the above ground bits until you are left with just the rhizome.

“Once the dirt is washed off, rhizomes can be thrown onto hot coals until the outer skin is blackened. Peel off the skin to reveal the white core in the middle. Cut into bit size pieces, put into mouth, and suck off the starch until you get to the indigestible fibers. Spit those out.”

Morris relates that cattails are a great source of starch. Clean several rhizomes, place in 200 degree oven overnight to dry. Skin roots and remove fibers, then pound roots until fine. Dry overnight and sift. The results are ready to use in various baked goods.

Bruce and Elaine Ingram will profile a different wild edible every month. For more information on their book Living the Locavore Lifestyle, contact them at bruceingramoutdoors@gmail.com.