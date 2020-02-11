Birds of the Blue Ridge: Chickadees

× Expand Mike Blevins

Of the seven chickadee species in North America, two call the Blue Ridge home – Black-capped (northern region) and Carolina (southern region) with overlap between. The dividing line is loosely in the mid-Appalachians with the Carolina Chickadee usually found at lower elevations in those areas. Shared zones and interbreeding make identification challenging since they also learn each other’s songs.

The name for this cheerful and active species likely relates to the human translation of its alarm call: “chick-a-dee-dee-dee.”

A sociable songbird, this member of the tit family Paridae enjoys suet and black oil sunflower seeds. This makes them a feeder-favorite. They also include insects, small fruits, and berries in their diet while foraging upside-down, sideways, and in midair. Chickadees have been seen storing and retrieving food.

After forming pairs in autumn, they often live and travel in small flocks with other small birds during winter. In spring, both sexes prepare a cavity for a nest, which is built by the female. For nesting boxes, locate them five to fifteen feet in the air with the 1 1/8” entrance hole facing away from general wind direction. The box should measure 5 ½” square.

It’s thought that ‘dees might mate for life.

Fun Fact: To the First Nation Cherokee, the chickadee was a bird of truth. Also, its black cap symbolized an ability to discern the higher mysteries of the mind. Despite its diminutive size, chickadees also regularly display fearlessness in the face of danger.

Habitat: Mixed woodlands and shady groves, forest edges, and suburban areas with cavity nesting site opportunities. When ranges overlap, the Black-capped birds seem to prefer deciduous or broad-leaf forests where trees drop their leaves seasonally

Conservation Note: Numbers stable and widespread in the Blue Ridge.

ABOUT THIS SERIES: Our “Birds of the Blue Ridge” blog series will showcase frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. Angela Minor has been an avid birder for over three decades across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean, and seven European countries. She created and authors the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest; serves as a field editor with Birds & Blooms and the “Park Watch” Beat Writer for 10,000 Birds; and is a regular travel and nature writer for several regional and national print magazines.

