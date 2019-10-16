Thanks Giving

It’s that time of year, and perhaps a time of need.

I’m a columnist for a lovely magazine, the very one you’re reading right now. As a columnist, I see it as my duty to observe the world, find the situations that are all cattywampus, endearing, or just plain hilarious, and let you know about them. It’s a service I provide. You’re awful busy living your lives and I have a little free time on my hands, so it’s really no bother at all.

Lately though, the hilarious has been harder to find. I’ve had to put myself on a “news diet” because listening to daily reporting is getting painful. I know that screaming headlines sell ads but it feels like news reporting has gone to a very dark place indeed. Is it the reporting or is it the actual events that have taken this dramatic turn? Honestly, I pray that it’s the reporting but it’s difficult to tell anymore.

So I decided that this column, hitting the streets just in time for the holidays, needed to be about gratitude. Not just any garden-variety gratitude either. Not a platitude that you’d find on any Hallmark card. No, this is deeply personal. This is a stream of the things that give me hope, the things for which I am truly thankful.

I am grateful for grandparents who, no matter how exhausted they are or how much their joints hurt, show their grandchildren enthusiastic love. Nobody gets out of childhood with all that they need, but grandparents who sing songs, walk, go fishing, and simply listen to the little ones lay a foundation upon which so much can be built. So, a heartfelt thank you to all the MeeMaws and Pop Pops out there.

Along that same line, I am eternally grateful for all the teachers who spend their own money and what’s supposed to be their spare time to make sure the children in their classes are educated. You care so much. You deserve a standing ovation at the end of every day you spend in the class room. I was lucky enough to have had several teachers who made a real difference in my life, propping me up when my confidence could not be found, or motivating me when I was bored. Mrs. Davenport, Mrs. Flippen, and Mrs. Thornton, you will always be remembered as my best cheerleaders. Thank you.

I am grateful for the people who show kindness to strangers, even itty bitty kindnesses. Whether you over tip, hold a door open, say “Good morning,” let someone in a hurry cut in front of you in line, or give money to someone down on their luck, you rock. You’re right, it’s not much but it still makes a huge difference. Kindness does indeed matter, and I appreciate your efforts.

And speaking of kindness towards strangers, I want to recognize people who compliment strangers for no good reason. Telling someone that you love their hair, or that the color they’re wearing looks great on them, makes a difference in their day. What would happen if everyone of us got one surprise compliment a day? How much taller would we all stand? Thank y’all for taking opportunities to spread goodwill.

Y’all know me, you know I’m thankful for dogs. I have learned more about love and loyalty from dogs than from any human. I have learned more about living a happy life from dogs than from any human. I have learned how to love without speaking from dogs, and often that is exactly what is needed. No one trying to advise or fix, just someone who will sit with you while you’re struggling. A loving, gentle presence, reassuring you that you are not alone is a powerful thing and I aspire to give the type of love I have received from dogs.

I want to say thank you to those who notice and fix problems anonymously. Too often, I have seen people do a good deed then wait for recognition. What’s the motivation there? That feels a tad slimy to me. But people who do the right thing because it needs doing, I adore those people. Growing up, it made a huge impact on me to see crops get harvested, hay get baled, and gardens get picked and canned for the winter, while someone was hospitalized and not able to do it for themselves. That kind of “we’re all in this together” attitude feels as rare as a Dodo bird these days and I will always admire it. Country karma at its best.

I am grateful for volunteers. No one has spare time. No one. Yet you work for your cause, giving time, money, and your insight to try to make the community better. I am in awe of what volunteers can accomplish. Blessed are the volunteers, because they know they can change the world. Thank you.

I am indebted to all that is good in the world, all the tiny flickers of light in the dark. I am grateful for everything that gives me hope. I appreciate everyone who notices struggle and steps in to help. Gratitude and kindness thrive together, and it’s a pleasure to see them blossom.

So, when you’re sitting down to your holiday meals this year please understand that I am thankful for you. Thank you for giving me your attention. Thank you for supporting my column. Thank you for your neighborliness. Thank you for being in my corner. Thank you all.

