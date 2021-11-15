Guest Columns: Selected Thoughts from the Past 20 Years

×

“This is a sales pitch, but please don’t send money. I just want you to think back over your walks and drives through the Blue Ridge . . . and make a gift of these favorite spots to some young friend, a child or a grandchild. We own these places. Our parents and grandparents and our government decided to protect them.”

—Steve Nash, author of “Virginia Climate Fever: How Global Warming Will Transform Our Cities, Shorelines, and Forests,” January/February, 2002