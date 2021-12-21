The Mountain Q&A - Lamar Alexander: Hero for the American Outdoors

Lamar Alexander, a Maryville, Tennessee, native, retired in 2021 after serving 18 years in the U.S. Senate. Earlier, Alexander served two terms as Governor of Tennessee, was President of the University of Tennessee, and was the U.S. Education Secretary under President George H.W. Bush.

Tell us about growing up in Maryville, Tennessee and who outside your family has had a big influence on you?

My father was an elementary school principal and my mother operated a pre-school program in a converted garage in our backyard. This was before public kindergarten. Once a reporter wrote, “Lamar Alexander grew up in a lower middle-class family at the edge of the Great Smoky Mountains.” My mother was incensed: “Son, we never thought of ourselves that way. You had a library card when you were three and music lessons from age four.”

U.S. Sen. Howard Baker had more influence on me than anyone outside my family. Young people often ask, “How can I become involved in politics?’’ My answer is to find someone you respect, volunteer to help him or her do anything legal and learn all you can. That’s what I did with Senator Baker.

As a U.S. senator, governor of Tennessee and president of the University of Tennessee, you have long championed the protection of public lands. Tell us about The Governor’s Commission on Tennesseans Outdoors.

In 1985, President Reagan had asked me to chair the President’s Commission on Americans Outdoors to make sure that the next generation could enjoy the outdoors. Our commission recommended state and local action, such as greenways, conservation land trusts and scenic byways. I followed up with a Tennessee Commission, to expand our state parks, natural areas, greenways and conservation easements, and to make thousands of miles of highways more scenic.

What have you seen that has historically been the most important conservation legislation that protects our environment?

Three things. First, the 2020 Great American Outdoors Act is the most important law since the Eisenhower years to provide funding to maintain our 419 National Park properties, national forests and other public lands. Second, permanent funding of $900 million each year for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, also enacted in 2020. Third, the Clean Air and Water laws enacted in the early 1970s and regulations since have made a huge difference, for example, in eliminating much of the smog that replaced the natural blue haze in the Great Smoky Mountains.

You played major roles in the Great American Outdoors Act and the Restore Our Parks Act. Why does this matter to the Southeast and to our nation?

The Great Outdoors Act will provide $9.5 billion to cut in half the maintenance backlog in our 419 national park properties, national forests and other public lands—to fix roads, picnic areas, trails, campgrounds and visitor centers. The tourism industry will be one big beneficiary. People are more likely to visit national park properties that are well maintained.

What are you working on these days?

I heard a newscaster once say about a basketball player that if he’d quit trying so hard and let the game come to him, he’d be a much better player. So I’m letting life come to me and seeing what happens.

Share with us your vision for future conservation.

I believe it is time to convene another President’s Commission on Americans Outdoors to see what they can come up with to ensure future generations have access to the most beautiful areas of our country.

When you go on a walk and you see the benefit of all your work, I hope you’re wearing more plaid these days. And tell us about a favorite walk or hike.

My favorite hike is out my back door up Trunk Branch for two miles to the Great Smoky Mountain National Park Boundary.

