Guest Column: The Legacy of Booker T. Washington

Barbara Board is a Franklin County, Virginia native who had a long career with the Virginia Cooperative Extension Service. She retired early and spent five years years at North Carolina A & T State University with Cooperative Extension. Upon returning to live in her childhood home, she became president of Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument.

Our parks are a great place for us to get outdoors to address our health goals. Research has proven that outdoor activities help to improve our physical and mental well-being.

A park I encourage you to visit is the Booker T. Washington National Monument in Hardy, Virginia. Like all parks, it is an excellent place to be outdoors, but more importantly, the historical buildings, grounds, and acquainting yourself with Booker T. Washington can be very significant in understanding our collective history. So, if you have not been to the park, please go, and if you have, please go again.

The Booker T. Washington National Monument is where Booker Taliaferro Washington, a noted educator, author, orator and presidential advisor was born into slavery. He lived here until he was nine years old with his mom and siblings, in a small slave cabin with a dirt floor.

As you stroll the park, I encourage you to imagine what life might have been for this little slave boy and his family. Washington in his autobiography “Up From Slavery” describes the slave conditions he lived in as “miserable and desolate.” The poorly built cabin in which he and his siblings slept on a bundle of dirty rags, caused them to suffer from the cold in the winter and the heat in the summer. One of the tasks he had as a little slave boy created in him a longing to learn. It was here he and his family were freed and his mother cried tears of joy thinking she would never see that day.

I could say more about Washington’s early years and his life, but I urge you to visit the park and explore his story. I hope your visit inspires you to read more about him and become further acquainted with our collective history. The story of Booker T. Washington’s life experiences, his vision and his determination to achieve can leave one awe struck and inspired. Given his life’s journey, its conditions and the things he achieved despite those conditions, could make one stop and think, why didn’t he just not try?… but he did try, despite obstacles that would have stopped many. His life works needed to be done. He was a visionary builder at a time when our country needed to be re-imagied and rebuilt. Our country needed a new story. His great-great granddaughter Amanda Washington said this about him. “My great-great grandfather not only gave hope to African American people of his generation but was a champion of the progression of the human race in general.”

We are certainly at a time where we need to deepen our understanding of history.

History is a powerful tool in helping us to understand each other, the world around us, building strong relationships, and building a future that is good for all. Enjoy the park and learning more about one of our national leaders. Hope to see you at this Blue Ridge treasure.

The story above first appeared in our May/June 2021 issue. For more like it subscribe today or log in with your active BRC+ Membership. Thank you for your support!