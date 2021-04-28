Guest Column: Time to Travel Again?

Carl Sobocinski is the owner of Table 301 Restaurant Group in Greenville, South Carolina which includes Soby’s New South Cuisine, The Lazy Goat, Nose Dive, Passerelle Bistro, Southern Pressed Juicery, Table 301 Catering & Kitchen and Highway 301 Food Truck. His latest restaurant, featuring modern American cuisine, will open this spring.

There’s no denying how difficult the past year was; in fact, it’s almost unfathomable that it was just about one year ago right now that our lives were all just beginning to change. As the owner of seven restaurant concepts, this year was all about being flexible and creative; finding ways to adapt and fight for our livelihoods.

While it’s been a difficult time, I have looked for the silver lining wherever possible. Despite so much hardship, many good things did come out of the past year—things that even in a post-pandemic world I hope we continue to implement in our lives.

I know I for one, found myself outdoors more than ever before—I spent afternoons working on my yard and enjoying family time on the lake on the weekends. My lawn has never looked better and my family has never been closer. I rediscovered my adopted hometown and fell in love with it all over again.

One of the best things about living in this region is just how many special small towns and hidden treasures are within a few hundred miles or less. Countless day trips exist in this area and every town has something special if you look for it.

Take for example, Travelers Rest in South Carolina. Most have only heard of its neighboring city Greenville—but this small town is getaway-worthy in itself. Looking out at the views from George Hincapie’s Hotel Domestique you’d think you’re in Tuscany rather than the Upstate of South Carolina. There’s a James Beard-nominated chef in town, not to mention a spectacular bike trail that leads right to Greenville.

You may not be familiar with Walland, Tennessee, but surely you’ve heard of Blackberry Farm. Have you visited Tryon Resort & Equestrian Center? Just a few miles down the road from there is another James Beard-nominated chef heading up Azalea Bistro in the small town of Saluda. Great food and local gems are everywhere.

Travel has suffered and our towns are hurting. Our independent restaurants need you more than ever. There is so much to get out and explore and no better time to start planning that first post-pandemic getaway right here in our own backyards.

Visit somewhere you love—somewhere that you haven’t been in a while. Or plan a trip to somewhere new and discover what makes that city special. And if you plan a trip to Greenville, South Carolina, please drop in and say hello.

The story above first appeared in our March/April 2021 issue. For more like it subscribe today or log in with your active BRC+ Membership. Thank you for your support!