Skywatch: November/December

Jupiter guides the way

Skywatchers, especially those who view from a dark site such as one along the Blue Ridge Parkway, are quickly drawn to a bright light high in the southeast just after sunset. Other than the passing moon, Jupiter is the brightest object in the evening sky.

The giant planet acts as a convenient guide confirming other celestial features, such as one particular star pattern that, after meeting it, you will want to see year after year: the Great Square of Pegasus. (These stars are not quite as bright as those of the Big Dipper, which now lie partly hidden along the northern horizon.)

The Great Square lies north of Jupiter. How far north? Simply fully extend your right arm and outstretch your hand. Place your thumb on Jupiter. The Great Square will be positioned behind your little finger. To confirm your sighting, Jupiter lies directly south of the two easternmost stars, at about the same distance below the southeastern corner star that the two stars are apart from each other.

Next November and December, Jupiter will shine much farther east, but the Great Square will greet you in this same part of the sky. Make it a friend for life!

