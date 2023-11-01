Phillipi, West Virginia, to Honor Barbour County’s Fallen Soldiers

Tiny Phillipi, West Virginia, will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its Spirit of the American Doughboy monument on November 4, with the placing of a red carnation for each fallen solider from Barbour County from World War I to present. The 112 carnations will form a memorial wreath.

The ceremony, on the front lawn of the Barbour County Courthouse in Phillipi—home to the famous 1852 covered bridge—will also include the reading aloud of each name.

The statue was erected in November, 1923, by Barbour County Post 44 of the American Legion and the citizens of Barbour County. For more info: barbourcountywv.org/document-center

